Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), a Energy Oil & Gas E&P business, saw its stock exchange 12.77 common shares, a lower amount compared to its 10-day trading volume of 50.19M. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) stock is trading at $12.77, up 2.03 cents or +18.90% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is $20.39B. Gross Profit is $12.06B and the EBITDA is $8.84B.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is 50.19M compared to 25.67M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. Right now, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY). Approximately 5.69% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) stock is 1.67, indicating its 12.66% to 20.32% more volatile than the overall global market.

OXY is trading 41.89% off its 52 week low at $9.00 and -81.45% off its 52 week high of $68.83. Performance wise, OXY stock has recently shown investors -0.47% a lower amount in a week, -61.22% a lower amount in a month and -70.01% a lower amount in the past quarter. On the flip side, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has shown a return of -69.01% since the first of the year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Key Data:

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $11.432B. OXY insiders hold roughly 0.16% of the shares. On Mar-20-20 Wells Fargo Downgrade OXY as Equal Weight → Underweight at $21 → $5. On Mar-26-20 Atlantic Equities Downgrade OXY as Neutral → Underweight at $7 and on Apr-03-20 Mizuho Downgrade OXY as Buy → Neutral.

There are currently 893.84M shares in the float and 989.29M shares outstanding. There are 5.69% shares short in OXYs float. The industry rank for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is 164 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 35% .

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Fundamental Data:

OXY last 2 years revenues have increased from $20,393,000 to $20,393,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.49 and a profit of 38.50% next year. The growth rate on OXY this year is -328.28 compared to an industry -44.80. OXYs next year’s growth rate is -28.70 compared to an industry -3.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 27.35 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.06. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.47 compared to an industry of 0.41 and OXYs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.59 compared to an industry of 2.33. OXY fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -3.31 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.47.

About Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY):

Founded in 1920, Houston, TX-based Occidental Petroleum Corporation is an integrated oil and gas company, with significant exploration and production exposure. The company is also a producer of a variety of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, polymers and specialty chemicals. The company conducts its operations through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. At 2019-end, Occidental’s preliminary worldwide proved reserves totaled 3.82 billion BOE compared with 2.7 billion BOE at the end of 2018. As of Dec 31, 2019, the company’s proved reserves consisted of approximately 51.5% oil, 19.3% NGL and 29.2% gas.Oil and Gas: This segment explores, develops, produces and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), condensate and natural gas. The company has operations in the U.S. (Colorado, New Mexico, North Dakota and Texas) as well as international locations such as Colombia, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Revenues from the segment were $13,423 million in 2019.Chemical: This segment works under the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Occidental Chemical Corporation (OxyChem), having operations in 22 sites in the United States and at two international sites in Canada and Chile. It manufactures and markets polyvinyl chloride resins, chlorine and caustic soda. Revenues from the segment were $4,102 million in 2019.Midstream and Marketing: This segment encompasses operations that gather, treat, process, transport, store, trade and market crude oil, natural gas, NGL, condensates and carbon dioxide. It also offers these services to third parties. Segment revenues in 2019 were $4,132 million.Corporate and Eliminations is a secondary segment consisting of cash and restricted cash, certain corporate receivables and property, plant and equipment. Corporate and Eliminations lowered the segment’s revenues by $1,264 million.Occidental completed the acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum during the third quarter. As a result of the buyout, Occidental gained control over the operations of Western Midstream Partners, LP (“WES”), and net sales from WES is added with Midstream and Marketing.