ION Geophysical Corporation (IO), a Energy Oil & Gas Equipment & Services corporation, saw its stock trade 2.2500 shares, a drop compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.88M. ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) stock is quoted at $2.2500, up 1.09 cents or +93.97% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) is $174.68M. Gross Profit is $69.09M and the EBITDA is $33.53M.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) is 2.88M compared to 546.94k over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) has a 50-day moving average of $2.5811 and a 200-day moving average of $6.6729. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of ION Geophysical Corporation (IO). Approximately 7.43% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) stock is 4.36, indicating its 37.95% to 27.67% more volatile than the overall global market.

IO is trading 99.12% off its 52 week low at $1.13 and -86.66% off its 52 week high of $16.87. Performance wise, IO stock has recently shown investors 74.42% a rise in a week, -29.25% a drop in a month and -73.09% a drop in the past quarter. On the flip side, ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) has shown a return of -74.08% since the beginning of the year.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) Key Statistics:

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $32.006M. IO insiders hold roughly 29.95% of the shares. On May-29-18 Janney Initiated IO as Buy at $35. On Nov-02-18 Oppenheimer Downgrade IO as Outperform → Perform and on Mar-09-20 Evercore ISI Downgrade IO as Outperform → Underperform.

There are currently 9.96M shares in the float and 13.76M shares outstanding. There are 7.43% shares short in IOs float. The industry rank for ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) is 200 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 21% .

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) Fundamental Details:

IO last 2 years revenues have increased from $174,679 to $174,679 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.75 and a profit of 34.80% next year. The growth rate on IO this year is 4.58 compared to an industry -14.70. IOs next year’s growth rate is -2.39 compared to an industry 13.50. The book value per share (mrq) is -2.59 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.41. and IOs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 3.62 compared to an industry of 2.14. IO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -2.51 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.93.

About ION Geophysical Corporation (IO):

ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently.