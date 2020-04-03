MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS), a Technology Scientific & Technical Instruments corporation, saw its stock trade 0.2213 common shares, a lower demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 9.3M. MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) stock is quoted at $0.2213, up 0.0226 cents or +11.37% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) is $8.89M. Gross Profit is $322k and the EBITDA is $-24.82M.

MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) is 9.3M compared to 2.12M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. Right now, MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) has a 50-day moving average of $0.3231 and a 200-day moving average of $0.6106. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS). Approximately 7.48% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) stock is 1.55, indicating its 64.66% to 28.28% more volatile than the overall market.

MVIS is trading 44.64% off its 52 week low at $0.15 and -81.86% off its 52 week high of $1.22. Performance wise, MVIS stock has recently shown investors 13.49% a surge in a week, -31.89% a lower demand in a month and -71.26% a lower demand in the past quarter. On the flip side, MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) has shown a return of -69.26% since the beginning of the year.

MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) Key Evaluation:

MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $28.344M. MVIS insiders hold roughly 1.61% of the shares. On Nov-13-13 Northland Capital Reiterated MVIS as Outperform at $4 → $3.50. On Dec-17-15 Rodman & Renshaw Initiated MVIS as Buy at $3.50 and on Jan-26-17 Ladenburg Thalmann Initiated MVIS as Buy at $4.50.

There are currently 108.20M shares in the float and 135.14M shares outstanding. There are 7.48% shares short in MVISs float. The industry rank for MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) is 65 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 26% .

MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) Key Fundamentals:

MVIS last 2 years revenues have increased from $8,886 to $8,886 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.04 The growth rate on MVIS this year is -37.50 compared to an industry 24.20. The book value per share (mrq) is -0.03 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.04. MVIS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.15

About MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS):

Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology.