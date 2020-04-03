Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK), a Consumer Cyclical Leisure business, saw its stock trade 7.50 shares, a surge against to its 10-day trading volume of 3.36M. Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) stock is quoted at $7.50, down -0.66 cents or -8.09% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) is $20.82B. Gross Profit is $7.92B and the EBITDA is $5.44B.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) is 3.36M compared to 1.43M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. At the time of writing, Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK). Approximately 0.37% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) stock is 1.84, indicating its 21.57% to 21.34% more volatile than the overall market.

CUK is trading 5.93% off its 52 week low at $7.08 and -86.40% off its 52 week high of $55.13. Performance wise, CUK stock has recently shown investors -49.60% a lower amount in a week, -75.47% a lower amount in a month and -84.55% a lower amount in the past quarter. On the flip side, Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) has shown a return of -84.43% since the first of the year.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) Key Details:

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $6.609B. CUK insiders hold roughly 0.00% of the shares. On May-02-19 Macquarie Initiated CUK as Outperform, On Sep-27-19 Berenberg Downgrade CUK as Hold → Sell and on Sep-30-19 UBS Downgrade CUK as Buy → Neutral.

There are currently 157.26M shares in the float and 951.69M shares outstanding. There are 0.37% shares short in CUKs float. The industry rank for Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) is 155 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 39% .

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) Fundamental Data:

CUK last 2 years revenues have increased from $20,825,000 to $20,825,000 showing an uptrend. and a profit of 28.96% next year. The growth rate on CUK this year is 1.10 compared to an industry -10.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 36.92 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.54. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.05 compared to an industry of 0.83 and CUKs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 0.27 compared to an industry of 3.70. CUK fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 4.45 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.49.

About Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK):

Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest cruise company in the world, with a portfolio of 10 cruise brands in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia, comprised of Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, Cunard, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK) and Fathom.