CarMax, Inc. (KMX), a Consumer Cyclical Auto & Truck Dealerships business, saw its stock trade 50.20 common shares, a higher demand compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.88M. CarMax, Inc. (KMX) stock traded at $50.20, down -2.16 cents or -4.13% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for CarMax, Inc. (KMX) is $20.75B. Gross Profit is $2.92B and the EBITDA is $1.42B.

CarMax, Inc. (KMX) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of CarMax, Inc. (KMX) is 2.88M compared to 1.79M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. At the time of writing, CarMax, Inc. (KMX) has a 50-day moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average of $88.61. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of CarMax, Inc. (KMX). Approximately 9.34% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of CarMax, Inc. (KMX) stock is 1.34, indicating its 9.09% to 12.61% more volatile than the overall market.

KMX is trading 33.55% off its 52 week low at $37.59 and -51.35% off its 52 week high of $103.18. Performance wise, KMX stock has recently shown investors -17.60% a lower demand in a week, -44.65% a lower demand in a month and -43.92% a lower demand in the past quarter. On the flip side, CarMax, Inc. (KMX) has shown a return of -42.74% since the 1st of this year.

CarMax, Inc. (KMX) Key Figures:

CarMax, Inc. (KMX) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $8.202B. KMX insiders hold roughly 0.39% of the shares. On Jun-28-19 Argus Initiated KMX as Buy at $100. On Feb-06-20 Evercore ISI Initiated KMX as Outperform and on Feb-07-20 Evercore ISI Initiated KMX as Outperform.

There are currently 162.69M shares in the float and 168.90M shares outstanding. There are 9.34% shares short in KMXs float. The industry rank for CarMax, Inc. (KMX) is 182 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 28% .

CarMax, Inc. (KMX) Fundamentals Statistics:

KMX last 2 years revenues have increased from $18,173,100 to $19,676,099 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc. (KMX) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.12 and a profit of 5.23% next year. The growth rate on KMX this year is 0.94 compared to an industry 1.00. KMXs next year’s growth rate is 13.38 compared to an industry 12.00. The book value per share (mrq) is 22.51 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.34. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.18 compared to an industry of 3.94 and KMXs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 7.43 compared to an industry of 10.13. KMX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 5.38 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.58.

About CarMax, Inc. (KMX):

Headquartered in Richmond, VA, CarMax Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of used and new vehicles. The range of vehicles includes both cars and light trucks. It is one of the largest retailers of used vehicles in the United States. CarMax also provides customers with a full range of related services including financing of vehicle purchases and sale of extended warranties, accessories and vehicle repair services through CarMax Auto Finance (CAF).CarMax is a holding company, which conducts its operations through wholly owned subsidiaries. The company operates under two reportable segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CAF. Under the CarMax Sales Operations segment, the company undertakes all auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing. The CAF segment provides vehicle financing through CarMax stores.CarMax acquires its used-vehicle inventory directly from consumers through its in-store appraisal process as well as from other sources including local and regional auctions, wholesalers, franchised and independent dealers and fleet owners, such as leasing and rental companies. The company conducts the in-store appraisal process through its car-buying centers (about five) intended to increase appraisal traffic and generate incremental vehicle purchases by individual consumers, but not sale of vehicles. Out of the vehicles purchased through the in-store appraisal process, those which do not meet the company’s retail standard are sold through on-site wholesale auctions.The company operates 205 used-car stores across various television markets. Most of its store locations are in the Southeastern United States. Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas and Washington D.C. are some of the cities where the company enjoys a strong presence.In fiscal 2019, used vehicles contributed 84% while wholesale vehicles contributed 12% to total revenues. Other sales and revenues (such as new vehicle sales, commission on the sale of extended service plans (ESP), service department sales and third-party finance fees) contributed 4% to total revenues.