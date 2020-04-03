Moderna, Inc. (MRNA), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock trade 33.20 common shares, a lower amount compared to its 10-day trading volume of 9.98M. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) stock is trading at $33.20, up 3.53 cents or +11.90% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is $60.21M. Gross Profit is $-436.1M and the EBITDA is $-514.7M.

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is 9.98M compared to 12.97M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. Currently, Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). Approximately 8.55% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) stock is indicating its 9.28% to 15.26% more volatile than the overall global market.

MRNA is trading 187.69% off its 52 week low at $11.54 and -7.78% off its 52 week high of $36.00. Performance wise, MRNA stock has recently shown investors 18.83% a surge in a week, 20.77% a surge in a month and 72.65% a surge in the past quarter. More importantly, Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) has shown a return of 69.73% since the beginning of the year.

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) Key Figures:

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $10.923B. MRNA insiders hold roughly 24.20% of the shares. On Oct-25-19 ROTH Capital Initiated MRNA as Buy at $24. On Dec-03-19 BofA/Merrill Resumed MRNA as Buy and on Mar-05-20 BofA/Merrill Downgrade MRNA as Buy → Neutral at $32.

There are currently 249.38M shares in the float and 305.90M shares outstanding. There are 8.55% shares short in MRNAs float. The industry rank for Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is 30 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 12% .

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) Fundamental Details:

MRNA last 2 years revenues have increased from $60,209 to $81,575 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.37 and a loss of -6.00% next year. The growth rate on MRNA this year is -2.58 compared to an industry 8.10. MRNAs next year’s growth rate is 3.97 compared to an industry 5.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 3.51 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.61. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 9.51 compared to an industry of 2.85 MRNA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.51 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.37.

About Moderna, Inc. (MRNA):

Cambridge, MA-based Moderna, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, primarily focused on discovering and developing messenger RNA (mRNA) based therapies. The company has several early to mid-stage pipeline candidates targeting multiple indications including cancer and cardiovascular. It is also developing a few prophylactic vaccines and cancer vaccines.The company has 24 mRNA investigational candidates with 12 candidates in clinical development stage. Its most advanced mRNA pipeline candidates include mRNA-1647, mRNA-4157 and AZD8601. These candidates are currently in mid-stage development. WhilemRNA-1647 and mRNA-4157 are being evaluated as vaccines for Cytomegalovirus and cancer, respectively, AZD8601 is a candidate for myocardial ischemia.Moderna’s mRNA technology has helped it to enter into several collaborations with large pharma/biotech companies namely Merck, AstraZeneca and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. It also has strategic alliances with some government-sponsored organizations and private foundations.The company completed its IPO and started trading publicly since Dec 7, 2018.Moderna derives revenues primarily from its collaboration partners. The company generated total revenues of $60.2 million in 2019 compared with $135.1 million in 2018.