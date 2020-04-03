Invitae Corporation (NVTA), a Healthcare Diagnostics & Research business, saw its stock exchange 12.65 common shares, decrease against to its 10-day trading volume of 3.67M. Invitae Corporation (NVTA) stock is trading at $12.65, up 0.94 cents or +8.03% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Invitae Corporation (NVTA) is $216.82M. Gross Profit is $98.72M and the EBITDA is $-179.32M.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Invitae Corporation (NVTA) is 3.67M compared to 3.62M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. At the time of writing, Invitae Corporation (NVTA) has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Invitae Corporation (NVTA). Approximately 23.48% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Invitae Corporation (NVTA) stock is 2.01, indicating its 16.80% to 17.69% more volatile than the overall market.

NVTA is trading 70.60% off its 52 week low at $7.41 and -56.00% off its 52 week high of $28.75. Performance wise, NVTA stock has recently shown investors -22.58% decrease in a week, -39.33% decrease in a month and -22.63% decrease in the past quarter. Furthermore, Invitae Corporation (NVTA) has shown a return of -21.57% since the 1st of this year.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) Key Statistics:

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $1.287B. NVTA insiders hold roughly 4.39% of the shares. On Dec-19-18 Oppenheimer Initiated NVTA as Outperform, On Mar-04-19 Chardan Capital Markets Initiated NVTA as Buy at $29 and on Aug-07-19 The Benchmark Company Reiterated NVTA as Buy at $26 → $28.

There are currently 94.28M shares in the float and 114.76M shares outstanding. There are 23.48% shares short in NVTAs float. The industry rank for Invitae Corporation (NVTA) is 69 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 27% .

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) Fundamental Details:

NVTA last 2 years revenues have increased from $216,824 to $216,824 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Invitae Corporation (NVTA) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.82 and a profit of 27.50% next year. The growth rate on NVTA this year is 31.14 compared to an industry 8.70. NVTAs next year’s growth rate is -21.07 compared to an industry 24.10. The book value per share (mrq) is 3.90 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.41. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.22 compared to an industry of 2.61 NVTA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -2.99 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.76.

About Invitae Corporation (NVTA):

Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California.