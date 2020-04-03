Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic organization, saw its stock exchange 1.2000 shares, a slope compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.17M. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) stock is quoted at $1.2000, up 0.18 cents or +17.65% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Gross Profit is $7.61M..

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) is 2.17M compared to 1.01M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. Currently, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) has a 50-day moving average of $1.5469 and a 200-day moving average of $2.6553. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT). Approximately 14.51% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) stock is indicating its 16.93% to 17.22% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

NEPT is trading 25.00% off its 52 week low at $0.96 and -81.74% off its 52 week high of $6.57. Performance wise, NEPT stock has recently shown investors -3.23% a slope in a week, -43.66% a slope in a month and -55.39% a slope in the past quarter. On the flip side, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) has shown a return of -56.36% since the start of the year.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) Key Statistics:

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $116.741M. NEPT insiders hold roughly 17.40% of the shares. On Jan-30-15 ROTH Capital Resumed NEPT as Buy at $5 and on Jan-31-20 Cowen Initiated NEPT as Market Perform.

There are currently 65.91M shares in the float and 94.95M shares outstanding. There are 14.51% shares short in NEPTs float. The industry rank for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) is 52 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 20% .

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) Fundamental Research:

NEPT last 2 years revenues have increased from $24,442 to $25,712 showing an uptrend. The growth rate on NEPT this year is -200.00 compared to an industry 7.90. NEPTs next year’s growth rate is 50.00 compared to an industry 23.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.80 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.98 compared to an industry of 2.86 NEPT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.42 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.10.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT):

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. operates as a nutrition supplement company. It develops and produces cannabis products, marine oils, seed oils and pet supplements. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., formerly known as Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., is headquartered in Laval, Canada.