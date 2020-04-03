Shopify Inc. (SHOP), a Technology Software—Application organization, saw its stock exchange 346.30 shares, a surge compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.97M. Shopify Inc. (SHOP) stock is changing hands at $346.30, down -38.37 cents or -9.97% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is $1.58B. Gross Profit is $865.64M and the EBITDA is $-112.96M.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is 2.97M compared to 2.68M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. At the time of writing, Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has a 50-day moving average of $440.85 and a 200-day moving average of $387.15. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Shopify Inc. (SHOP). Approximately 2.36% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Shopify Inc. (SHOP) stock is 1.08, indicating its 6.54% to 9.14% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

SHOP is trading 81.90% off its 52 week low at $190.38 and -41.69% off its 52 week high of $593.89. Performance wise, SHOP stock has recently shown investors -22.60% a pullback in a week, -32.39% a pullback in a month and -15.08% a pullback in the past quarter. More importantly, Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has shown a return of -12.90% since the 1st of this year.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Key Data:

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $40.205B. SHOP insiders hold roughly 0.34% of the shares. On Jan-16-20 Loop Capital Initiated SHOP as Hold at $420. On Feb-13-20 Credit Suisse Downgrade SHOP as Outperform → Neutral at $450 → $575 and on Feb-13-20 Canaccord Genuity Reiterated SHOP as Buy at $385 → $600.

There are currently 104.46M shares in the float and 123.89M shares outstanding. There are 2.36% shares short in SHOPs float. The industry rank for Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is 44 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 17% .

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Key Fundamentals:

SHOP last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,578,173 to $1,578,173 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Shopify Inc. (SHOP) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.19 and a profit of 268.10% next year. The growth rate on SHOP this year is -36.67 compared to an industry 3.10. SHOPs next year’s growth rate is 263.16 compared to an industry 24.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 26.72 and cash per share (mrq) is 21.03. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 13.37 compared to an industry of 1.97 SHOP fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.19 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.17.

About Shopify Inc. (SHOP):

Ottawa, Canada-based Shopify Inc. (SHOP) provides a multi-tenant, cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The company completed Initial Public Offering (IPO) in May 2015.Merchants use the company’s software to run business across various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces.Shopify’s platform enables merchants to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships and leverage analytics along with reporting from one integrated back office.Moreover, Shopify hosts a huge database of merchant and customer interactions. Merchants leverage this transactional dataset to get meaningful insight into the sales channel growth prospects and consumer behavioral aspects. This improves their ability to target prospective customers more easily, which drives sales growth.Apart from the company’s own payment solution, payment wallets like Apple Pay, Google Pay is also available to the merchants, which they offer to customers for completing transaction done on the Shopify platform.In 2019, revenues came in at $1.578 billion. The company generates revenues from two sources: Subscriptions Solutions (40.7% of 2019 revenues) and Merchant Solutions (59.3%).Subscription revenue is recognized on a ratable basis over the contractual term. The terms range from monthly, annual or multi-year subscription terms. The company earns revenue based on the services it delivers either directly to merchants or indirectly through resellers.Shopify generates the majority of merchant solutions revenue from fees that it charges merchants on their customer orders processed through Shopify Payments.The company also derives merchant solutions revenue relating to Shopify Shipping, Shopify Capital, other transaction services and referral fees, as well as from the sale of Point-of-Sale (POS) hardware.