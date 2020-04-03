Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), a Energy Oil & Gas Integrated corporation, saw its stock exchange 40.40 shares, a pullback against to its 10-day trading volume of 50.26M. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) stock traded at $40.40, up 2.87 cents or +7.65% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is $255.58B. Gross Profit is $77.15B and the EBITDA is $30.53B.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is 50.26M compared to 33.27M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $62.72. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM). Approximately 1.06% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) stock is 1.26, indicating its 6.65% to 8.79% more volatile than the overall global market.

XOM is trading 34.17% off its 52 week low at $30.11 and -51.61% off its 52 week high of $83.49. Performance wise, XOM stock has recently shown investors 4.07% a spike in a week, -22.93% a pullback in a month and -43.02% a pullback in the past quarter. Furthermore, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has shown a return of -42.10% since the first of the year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Key Figures:

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $170.98B. XOM insiders hold roughly 0.07% of the shares. On Mar-06-20 Cowen Reiterated XOM as Market Perform at $58 → $54. On Mar-16-20 RBC Capital Mkts Downgrade XOM as Sector Perform → Underperform at $55 → $40 and on Apr-02-20 Argus Downgrade XOM as Buy → Hold.

There are currently 4.23B shares in the float and 4.45B shares outstanding. There are 1.06% shares short in XOMs float. The industry rank for Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is 242 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 5% .

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Fundamentals Statistics:

XOM last 2 years revenues have increased from $255,583,000 to $255,583,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.32 and a profit of 100.36% next year. The growth rate on XOM this year is -109.33 compared to an industry -23.70. XOMs next year’s growth rate is -619.05 compared to an industry 13.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 44.88 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.69. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.86 compared to an industry of 0.54 and XOMs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 5.98 compared to an industry of 2.19. XOM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.21 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.23.

About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM):

ExxonMobil’s bellwether status in the energy space, optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns and management’s track record of capex discipline across the commodity price cycle make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play.A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, ExxonMobil’s upstream portfolio has not generated much production growth in 2019 and the trend isn’t expected to change at least in the near term. The company nevertheless owns some of the most prolific upstream assets globally. Other aspects of the company’s story include the largest global refining operations, substantial chemicals assets and a dividend history and credit profile that are second to none in the space.As compared to other energy giants, ExxonMobil’s capital spending discipline is quite aggressive. The company has a plan in place to allocate significant proportion of its budget to key oil and gas projects that include offshore Guyana resources and Permian – the most prolific shale play in the United States.Needless to say, the company’s business perspective looks different from most peers since big oil rivals have pledged to lower carbon emissions to tackle climate change. The European oil majors believe that the energy space is evolving, calling for more investment in renewables such as wind and solar. On the contrary, ExxonMobil believes that renewables alone will not be enough to meet energy demand. The company thinks the world needs more oil in the next two decades since people’s standard of living is improving over time.Irving, TX-based ExxonMobil has a market cap of around $202 billion and divides its operations into three main segments: Upstream (exploration & production), Downstream (refining) and Chemicals (manufacturing & marketing petrochemicals). In 2019, these segments generated 83%, 14% and 3%, respectively, of the company’s total earnings.