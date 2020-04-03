Pulmatrix, Inc. (PULM), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock trade 1.2800 common shares, a cutback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 839.86k. Pulmatrix, Inc. (PULM) stock is changing hands at $1.2800, up 0.0 cents or 0.00% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Pulmatrix, Inc. (PULM) is $7.91M. Gross Profit is $7.91M and the EBITDA is $-13.24M.

Pulmatrix, Inc. (PULM) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Pulmatrix, Inc. (PULM) is 839.86k compared to 734.67k over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. Right now, Pulmatrix, Inc. (PULM) has a 50-day moving average of $1.3470 and a 200-day moving average of $1.1008. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Pulmatrix, Inc. (PULM). Approximately 5.81% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Pulmatrix, Inc. (PULM) stock is 1.49, indicating its 17.55% to 15.36% more volatile than the overall global market.

PULM is trading 109.73% off its 52 week low at $0.61 and -37.72% off its 52 week high of $2.06. Performance wise, PULM stock has recently shown investors 19.63% an inflation in a week, -20.50% a cutback in a month and -20.99% a cutback in the past quarter. On the flip side, Pulmatrix, Inc. (PULM) has shown a return of 48.84% since the 1st of this year.

Pulmatrix, Inc. (PULM) Key Evaluation:

Pulmatrix, Inc. (PULM) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $26.267M. PULM insiders hold roughly 0.01% of the shares. On Feb-09-18 H.C. Wainwright Initiated PULM as Buy at $5.

There are currently 19.96M shares in the float and 20.33M shares outstanding. There are 5.81% shares short in PULMs float. The industry rank for Pulmatrix, Inc. (PULM) is 30 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 12% .

Pulmatrix, Inc. (PULM) Fundamental Data:

PULM last 2 years revenues have increased from $7,910 to $7,910 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Pulmatrix, Inc. (PULM) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.22 and a profit of 3.00% next year. The growth rate on PULM this year is 25.00 compared to an industry 8.10. PULMs next year’s growth rate is -3.00 compared to an industry 5.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.54 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.15. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.32 compared to an industry of 2.85 PULM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.00 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.22.

About Pulmatrix, Inc. (PULM):

Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA.