Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock trade 0.4100 shares, a reduction when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 18.38M. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) stock traded at $0.4100, down -0.1 cents or -19.61% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. and the EBITDA is $-11.45M.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) is 18.38M compared to 4.14M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. Currently, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) has a 50-day moving average of $0.3594 and a 200-day moving average of $0.7259. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN). Approximately 0.55% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) stock is 0.12, indicating its 27.00% to 17.91% more volatile than the overall market.

DFFN is trading 94.31% off its 52 week low at $0.21 and -93.68% off its 52 week high of $6.49. Performance wise, DFFN stock has recently shown investors 41.18% a pop in a week, -1.68% a reduction in a month and -11.12% a reduction in the past quarter. Furthermore, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) has shown a return of -11.00% since the first of the year.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) Key Evaluation:

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $14.188M. DFFN insiders hold roughly 0.26% of the shares. On Mar-21-18 H.C. Wainwright Initiated DFFN as Buy at $1.25.

There are currently 33.33M shares in the float and 33.33M shares outstanding. There are 0.55% shares short in DFFNs float. The industry rank for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) is 30 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 12% .

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) Fundamental Research:

DFFN last 2 years revenues have increased from $0 to $0 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.09 and a profit of 63.20% next year. The growth rate on DFFN this year is -73.30 compared to an industry 8.10. DFFNs next year’s growth rate is 2.13 compared to an industry 5.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.36 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.43. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.68 compared to an industry of 2.85 DFFN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.47 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.09.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN):

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. Its product pipeline includes Trans Sodium Crocetinate, Glioblastoma Program, Pancreatic Cancer Program and Brain Metastases Program. The Company is focused on cancer treatments, such as radiation therapy and chemotherapy in treatment-resistant solid tumors. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as RestorGenex Corporation, is based in Charlottesville, United States.