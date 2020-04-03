Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT), a Industrials Building Products & Equipment business, saw its stock trade 14.63 common shares, a slope compared to its 10-day trading volume of 7.78M. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) stock is changing hands at $14.63, down -2.57 cents or -14.94% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) is $46.66M. Gross Profit is $16.97M and the EBITDA is $3.63M.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) is 7.78M compared to 6.42M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT). Approximately 33.80% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) stock is -1.00, indicating its 26.92% to 26.14% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

APT is trading 357.19% off its 52 week low at $3.20 and -64.82% off its 52 week high of $41.59. Performance wise, APT stock has recently shown investors 56.47% a rise in a week, -8.56% a slope in a month and 322.83% a rise in the past quarter. On the flip side, Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) has shown a return of 326.53% since the beginning of the year.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) Key Details:

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $189.95M. APT insiders hold roughly 18.37% of the shares. On Oct-16-09 Dougherty & Company Initiated APT as Buy at $10 and on Mar-30-10 Dougherty & Company Downgrade APT as Buy → Neutral at $5 → $2.50.

There are currently 10.60M shares in the float and 10.84M shares outstanding. There are 33.80% shares short in APTs float. The industry rank for Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) is 100 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 39% .

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) Fundamental Evaluation:

APT last 2 years revenues have increased from $46,665 to $46,665 showing an uptrend. The book value per share (mrq) is 2.57 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.63.

About Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT):

Alpha Pro Tech is in the business of protecting people, products and environments. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable protective apparel and infection control products through its subsidiary, Alpha Pro Tech, Inc. Its products find their application in the clean room, industrial, pharmaceutical, medical and dental markets. Products offered by Alpha include: shoecovers, bouffant caps, gowns, coveralls, lab coats, face masks, eye shields, and medical bed pads and etc. Alpha Pro Tech is based in Markham, Canada.