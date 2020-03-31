electroCore, Inc. (ECOR), a Healthcare Medical Instruments & Supplies corporation, saw its stock trade 1.2100 common shares, a lower amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 3.29M. electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) stock is changing hands at $1.2100, up 0.8065 cents or +199.88% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) is $2.39M. Gross Profit is $1.23M and the EBITDA is $-43.98M.

electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) is 3.29M compared to 496.26k over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) has a 50-day moving average of $0.7392 and a 200-day moving average of $1.5495. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of electroCore, Inc. (ECOR). Approximately 7.03% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) stock is indicating its 108.41% to 49.37% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, ECOR’s short term support levels are around $1.18, $0.96 and $0.83 on the downside. ECORs short term resistance levels are $2.62, $2.06 and $1.81 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ECOR has short term rating of Neutral (0.07), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.09) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.62) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.22). ECOR is trading 278.01% off its 52 week low at $0.32 and -83.15% off its 52 week high of $7.18. Performance wise, ECOR stock has recently shown investors 157.39% a higher demand in a week, 65.73% a higher demand in a month and -7.63% a lower amount in the past quarter. Furthermore, electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) has shown a return of -23.90% since the beginning of the year.

electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) Key Research:

electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $35.712M. ECOR insiders hold roughly 31.15% of the shares. On May-30-19 Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrade ECOR as Overweight → Neutral, On Sep-26-19 Cantor Fitzgerald Resumed ECOR as Neutral at $9 and on Nov-14-19 JMP Securities Downgrade ECOR as Mkt Outperform → Mkt Perform.

There are currently 20.37M shares in the float and 33.91M shares outstanding. There are 7.03% shares short in ECORs float. The industry rank for electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) is 26 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 10% .

electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) Fundamentals Statistics:

ECOR last 2 years revenues have increased from $2,390 to $2,390 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.24 and a profit of 34.20% next year. The growth rate on ECOR this year is -60.39 compared to an industry 12.60. ECORs next year’s growth rate is -59.02 compared to an industry 16.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.08 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.98. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.11 compared to an industry of 2.50 ECOR fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.61 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.30.

About electroCore, Inc. (ECOR):

Electrocore, LLC operates as a bio-electronic medicine company. It reseraches and develops therapeutic technologies based in neurology and rheumatology. Electrocore, LLC is based in NJ, United States.