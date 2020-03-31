Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic corporation, saw its stock trade 6.34 common shares, a cutback against to its 10-day trading volume of 6.52M. Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) stock is trading at $6.34, up 0.05 cents or +0.79% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Gross Profit is $11.27M..

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) is 6.52M compared to 9.05M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. Right now, Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON). Approximately 31.55% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) stock is indicating its 10.52% to 12.82% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, CRON’s short term support levels are around $6.06 and $4.35 on the downside. CRONs short term resistance levels are $10.52, $8.71 and $8.52 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CRON has short term rating of Neutral (0.03), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.10) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.27) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.04). CRON is trading 58.50% off its 52 week low at $4.00 and -66.20% off its 52 week high of $18.76. Performance wise, CRON stock has recently shown investors 23.83% an inflation in a week, 8.38% an inflation in a month and -7.85% a cutback in the past quarter. On the flip side, Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) has shown a return of -17.34% since the first of the year.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Key Figures:

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.241B. CRON insiders hold roughly 45.43% of the shares. On Mar-03-20 Stifel Downgrade CRON as Buy → Hold, On Mar-04-20 MKM Partners Upgrade CRON as Neutral → Buy and on Mar-31-20 Canaccord Genuity Downgrade CRON as Hold → Sell.

There are currently 181.29M shares in the float and 348.82M shares outstanding. There are 31.55% shares short in CRONs float. The industry rank for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) is 172 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 32% .

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Key Fundamentals:

CRON last 2 years revenues have increased from $15,703 to $35,011 showing an uptrend. The growth rate on CRON this year is -119.40 compared to an industry 1.70. CRONs next year’s growth rate is -130.77 compared to an industry 6.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.93 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.34 compared to an industry of 1.09 CRON fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.13 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.04.

About Cronos Group Inc. (CRON):

Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.