VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock trade 0.9502 common shares, a slope against to its 10-day trading volume of 218.22k. VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS) stock traded at $0.9502, up 0.0302 cents or +3.28% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS) is $69.76M. Gross Profit is $54.09M and the EBITDA is $3.73M.

VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS) is 218.22k compared to 723.29k over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. Currently, VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS) has a 50-day moving average of $1.6671 and a 200-day moving average of $2.7722. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS). Approximately 22.10% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS) stock is 1.96, indicating its 14.04% to 15.02% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, VVUS’s short term support level is around $0.93 on the downside. VVUSs short term resistance levels are $4.32, $4.00 and $3.38 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, VVUS has short term rating of Bearish (-0.26), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.32) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.29) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.29). VVUS is trading 19.36% off its 52 week low at $0.80 and -79.90% off its 52 week high of $4.75. Performance wise, VVUS stock has recently shown investors -7.29% a slope in a week, -47.24% a slope in a month and -62.33% a slope in the past quarter. On the flip side, VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS) has shown a return of -64.89% since the 1st of this year.

VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS) Key Research:

VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $10.119M. VVUS insiders hold roughly 11.89% of the shares. On Jul-31-15 RBC Capital Mkts Reiterated VVUS as Outperform at $6 → $4. On Nov-05-15 WallachBeth Upgrade VVUS as Hold → Buy at $2.30 → $2.80 and on May-04-16 WallachBeth Downgrade VVUS as Buy → Hold.

There are currently 9.38M shares in the float and 11.09M shares outstanding. There are 22.10% shares short in VVUSs float. The industry rank for VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS) is 40 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 16% .

VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS) Key Fundamentals:

VVUS last 2 years revenues have increased from $69,760 to $69,760 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.80 and a loss of -2.00% next year. The book value per share (mrq) is -6.50 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.94.

About VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS):

VIVUS is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative, next-generation therapies to address unmet needs in obesity, diabetes and sexual health. The company’s lead investigational product in clinical development, Qnexa(TM), is expected to complete Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of obesity in 2009. Qnexa is also in Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. In the area of sexual health, VIVUS is in Phase 3 development with avanafil, its PDE5 inhibitor drug candidate, and in Phase 2 development of Luramist(TM), its drug candidate for the treatment of hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) in women. MUSE(R) (alprostadil), a first generation therapy for the treatment of ED, is already on the market and generating revenue for VIVUS.