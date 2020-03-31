AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock trade 2.6600 common shares, a slope against to its 10-day trading volume of 7.76M. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) stock is changing hands at $2.6600, up 0.62 cents or +30.39% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) is $330k. Gross Profit is $-517k and the EBITDA is $-11.23M.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) is 7.76M compared to 8.23M over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. Currently, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) has a 50-day moving average of $2.0224 and a 200-day moving average of $1.0391. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM). Approximately 7.33% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) stock is -0.66, indicating its 20.40% to 36.57% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, AIM’s short term support levels are around $2.15, $1.32 and $1.00 on the downside. AIMs short term resistance levels are $6.10, $4.12 and $3.51 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AIM has short term rating of Neutral (-0.14), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.48) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.17) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.17). AIM is trading 598.16% off its 52 week low at $0.38 and -82.04% off its 52 week high of $14.81. Performance wise, AIM stock has recently shown investors 26.07% a pop in a week, 29.76% a pop in a month and 394.24% a pop in the past quarter. More importantly, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) has shown a return of 388.97% since the first of the year.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) Key Figures:

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $68.004M. AIM insiders hold roughly 2.16% of the shares.

There are currently 25.01M shares in the float and 25.69M shares outstanding. There are 7.33% shares short in AIMs float. The industry rank for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) is 26 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 10% .

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) Fundamental Research:

AIM last 2 years revenues have decreased from $367 to $330 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.37 and a profit of 67.30% next year. The book value per share (mrq) is 5.02 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.46.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM):

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company. It is focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency diseases. The company’s flagship products include Ampligen(R), Rintamod(R) and Alferon N Injection(R) which are in clinical stage. AIM ImmunoTech Inc., formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma Inc., is based in Ocala, Florida.