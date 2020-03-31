Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON), a Technology Semiconductor Equipment & Materials business, saw its stock trade 0.2000 common shares, a cutback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.64M. Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) stock traded at $0.2000, up 0.03 cents or +17.65% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) is $157k. Gross Profit is $-1.9M and the EBITDA is $-8.67M.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) is 1.64M compared to 2.55M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. Currently, Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) has a 50-day moving average of $0.1960 and a 200-day moving average of $0.2558. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON). Approximately 1.23% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) stock is 0.94, indicating its 21.83% to 23.34% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, SCON’s short term support level is around $0.17 on the downside. SCONs short term resistance levels are $0.68, $0.36 and $0.26 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SCON has short term rating of Neutral (-0.13), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.47) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.21) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.27). SCON is trading 63.93% off its 52 week low at $0.12 and -89.25% off its 52 week high of $1.86. Performance wise, SCON stock has recently shown investors 36.52% a rise in a week, 5.32% a rise in a month and 24.22% a rise in the past quarter. Furthermore, Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) has shown a return of 9.35% since the 1st of this year.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) Key Details:

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $3.546M. SCON insiders hold roughly 0.03% of the shares. On Nov-11-15 Ladenburg Thalmann Upgrade SCON as Neutral → Buy, On Mar-30-16 Rodman & Renshaw Initiated SCON as Neutral and on Apr-06-17 Rodman & Renshaw Upgrade SCON as Neutral → Buy at $3.

There are currently 16.09M shares in the float and 16.09M shares outstanding. There are 1.23% shares short in SCONs float. The industry rank for Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) is 95 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 37% .

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) Fundamental Data:

SCON last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,556 to $157 showing an uptrend. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.17 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.02.

About Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON):

Superconductor Technologies Inc. manufactures and markets high-performance filters to service providers and original equipment manufacturers in the mobile wireless telecommunications industry. The company’s product, the SuperFilter, combines high-temperature superconductors with cryogenic cooling technology to produce a filter with significant advantages over conventional filters. The company was engaged primarily in research and development and generated revenues primarily from government research contracts.