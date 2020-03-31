Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI), a Healthcare Medical Devices corporation, saw its stock exchange 0.3440 common shares, a pullback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 10M. Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) stock is quoted at $0.3440, up 0.17 cents or +97.70% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. and the EBITDA is $-71.41M.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) is 10M compared to 1.32M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) has a 50-day moving average of $0.3111 and a 200-day moving average of $0.6207. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI). Approximately 1.98% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) stock is indicating its 48.78% to 33.85% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, TMDI’s short term support levels are around $0.34, $0.26 and $0.19 on the downside. TMDIs short term resistance levels are $1.16, $0.76 and $0.69 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, TMDI has short term rating of Neutral (-0.06), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.03) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.58) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.20). TMDI is trading 181.74% off its 52 week low at $0.12 and -89.04% off its 52 week high of $3.14. Performance wise, TMDI stock has recently shown investors 69.37% a higher demand in a week, -7.08% a pullback in a month and -29.84% a pullback in the past quarter. Furthermore, Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) has shown a return of -30.51% since the start of the year.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Key Research:

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $15.87M. TMDI insiders hold roughly N/A of the shares. On May-22-19 Piper Jaffray Initiated TMDI as Overweight at $6.

There are currently 33.87M shares in the float and 34.94M shares outstanding. There are 1.98% shares short in TMDIs float. The industry rank for Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) is 52 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 20% .

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Fundamental Details:

TMDI last 2 years revenues have increased from $0 to $0 showing an uptrend. TMDIs next year’s growth rate is 10.81 compared to an industry 27.00. The book value per share (mrq) is -0.50 and cash per share (mrq) is -. TMDI fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.37 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.17.

About Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI):

Titan Medical Inc. is focused on the design and development of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery. The Company’s SPORT Surgical System includes a surgeon-controlled robotic platform which incorporates a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures through a single incision. The surgical system also includes a surgeon workstation which provides a surgeon with an advanced ergonomic interface to the robotic platform for controlling the instruments and viewing the inside of a patient’s body in 3D during MIS procedures. Titan Medical Inc. is based in ON, Canada.