RH (RH), a Consumer Cyclical Specialty Retail organization, saw its stock trade 118.00 common shares, a slope when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.42M. RH (RH) stock is trading at $118.00, up 7.07 cents or +6.37% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for RH (RH) is $2.65B. Gross Profit is $1.1B and the EBITDA is $463.57M.

RH (RH) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of RH (RH) is 2.42M compared to 1.31M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, RH (RH) has a 50-day moving average of $166.01 and a 200-day moving average of $189.69. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of RH (RH). Approximately 30.66% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of RH (RH) stock is 2.19, indicating its 15.53% to 14.62% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, RH’s short term support levels are around $109.25 and $82.67 on the downside. RHs short term resistance levels are $303.78, $255.35 and $241.97 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, RH has short term rating of Neutral (-0.07), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.33) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.50) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.30). RH is trading 61.34% off its 52 week low at $73.14 and -53.96% off its 52 week high of $256.27. Performance wise, RH stock has recently shown investors 46.71% a spike in a week, -34.95% a slope in a month and -45.08% a slope in the past quarter. More importantly, RH (RH) has shown a return of -44.73% since the beginning of the year.

RH (RH) Key Figures:

RH (RH) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.247B. RH insiders hold roughly 9.69% of the shares. On Nov-13-19 Barclays Initiated RH as Overweight at $198. On Nov-21-19 Loop Capital Downgrade RH as Buy → Hold at $190 and on Mar-20-20 Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated RH as Market Perform at $234 → $110.

There are currently 17.16M shares in the float and 18.52M shares outstanding. There are 30.66% shares short in RHs float. The industry rank for RH (RH) is 181 out of 254 ranking it at the Bottom 29% .

RH (RH) Fundamental Figures:

RH last 2 years revenues have increased from $2,505,653 to $2,653,352 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects RH (RH) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 3.59 and a profit of 9.17% next year. The growth rate on RH this year is 12.95 compared to an industry 1.20. RHs next year’s growth rate is 10.93 compared to an industry 18.90. The book value per share (mrq) is -3.37 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.07. and RHs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 6.73 compared to an industry of 5.57. RH fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 13.17 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 2.51.

About RH (RH):

RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, is a leading luxury retailer in the home furnishing space. The company offers dominant merchandise assortments across a growing number of categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings.RH’s business is fully integrated across its multiple channels of distribution, consisting of stores, Source Books and websites.The company operates under two segments: RH Segment (comprising 95.3% of third-quarter fiscal 2019 net revenues) and Waterworks (4.7%). The segments include all sales channels accessed by the company’s customers, including sales through catalogs, the company’s websites, stores, and commercial channels.As of Nov 2, 2019, RH operated a total of 70 RH Galleries and 39 RH outlet stores in 31 states, the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as 15 Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and in the U.K., and had sourcing operations in Shanghai and Hong Kong.