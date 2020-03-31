Cloudflare, Inc. (NET), a Technology Software—Infrastructure corporation, saw its stock trade 23.89 common shares, an inflation against to its 10-day trading volume of 2.74M. Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) stock traded at $23.89, up 1.93 cents or +8.79% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) is $287.02M. Gross Profit is $223.6M and the EBITDA is $-85.29M.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) is 2.74M compared to 2.26M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Cloudflare, Inc. (NET). Approximately 6.79% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) stock is indicating its 8.96% to 11.33% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, NET’s short term support levels are around $23.35, $20.51 and $20.04 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, NET has short term rating of Bullish (0.33), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.27) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.19) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.27). NET is trading 64.76% off its 52 week low at $14.50 and -4.52% off its 52 week high of $25.02. Performance wise, NET stock has recently shown investors 11.58% an inflation in a week, 12.16% an inflation in a month and 43.14% an inflation in the past quarter. On the flip side, Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) has shown a return of 40.04% since the 1st of this year.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) Key Statistics:

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $7.23B. NET insiders hold roughly 8.83% of the shares. On Jan-10-20 Robert W. Baird Initiated NET as Outperform, On Feb-14-20 Needham Reiterated NET as Buy at $22 → $24 and on Mar-27-20 BTIG Research Resumed NET as Neutral.

There are currently 81.97M shares in the float and 297.67M shares outstanding. There are 6.79% shares short in NETs float. The industry rank for Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) is 74 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 29% .

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) Fundamental Research:

NET last 2 years revenues have increased from $287,022 to $287,022 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.06 and a profit of 30.00% next year. The growth rate on NET this year is -58.33 compared to an industry 5.60. NETs next year’s growth rate is -35.00 compared to an industry 20.00. The book value per share (mrq) is 2.47 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.18. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 9.88 compared to an industry of 4.16 NET fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.20 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.07.

About Cloudflare, Inc. (NET):

Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.