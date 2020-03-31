McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC), a Consumer Defensive Packaged Foods organization, saw its stock exchange 143.15 shares, an increase against to its 10-day trading volume of 1.37M. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) stock is trading at $143.15, up 10.86 cents or +8.21% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) is $5.35B. Gross Profit is $2.15B and the EBITDA is $1.14B.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) is 1.37M compared to 1.07M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) has a 50-day moving average of $146.82 and a 200-day moving average of $160.44. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC). Approximately 3.13% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) stock is 0.33, indicating its 6.70% to 7.11% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, MKC’s short term support levels are around $140.97, $136.87 and $133.62 on the downside. MKCs short term resistance levels are $172.81, $167.68 and $160.56 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, MKC has short term rating of Neutral (-0.15), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.09) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.43) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.16). MKC is trading 27.56% off its 52 week low at $112.22 and -18.01% off its 52 week high of $174.58. Performance wise, MKC stock has recently shown investors 25.76% an increase in a week, -2.08% a cutback in a month and -16.70% a cutback in the past quarter. Furthermore, McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) has shown a return of -15.66% since the start of the year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Key Statistics:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $19.022B. MKC insiders hold roughly 0.07% of the shares. On Jan-22-20 Jefferies Initiated MKC as Underperform, On Jan-23-20 Jefferies Initiated MKC as Underperform and on Mar-19-20 BofA/Merrill Downgrade MKC as Neutral → Underperform at $175 → $140.

There are currently 130.65M shares in the float and 132.27M shares outstanding. There are 3.13% shares short in MKCs float. The industry rank for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) is 74 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 29% .

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Fundamental Figures:

MKC last 2 years revenues have increased from $5,347,400 to $5,347,400 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.04 and a profit of 7.11% next year. The growth rate on MKC this year is -2.43 compared to an industry 2.20. MKCs next year’s growth rate is 6.32 compared to an industry 18.00. The book value per share (mrq) is 25.92 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.17. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 5.50 compared to an industry of 1.80 and MKCs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 21.72 compared to an industry of 10.06. MKC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 5.22 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.04.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC):

Founded in 1889 and based in Sparks, MD, McCormick & Company, Inc. is a leading manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spices, seasonings, specialty foods and flavors to the entire food industry across the globe.The company’s key sales, distribution and production facilities are located in North America and Europe. Furthermore, the company has facilities in China, Australia, Mexico, India, Singapore, Central America, Thailand and South Africa.McCormick conducts its business through two segments – Consumer and Flavor Solutions.The Consumer Business segment offers spices, herbs, extracts, seasoning blends, sauces, marinades, and specialty foods to the consumer food market. This segment primarily caters to retail outlets like grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs and discount and drug stores.The division markets its products under brand names like McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Thai Kitchen, Simply Asia and Club House in the U.S.; and Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz and Kamis in Europe; and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). In Asia-Pacific, the primary brand is McCormick, while in India the company has a joint venture with Kohinoor.Sales from the Consumer Business segment formed nearly 65% of the company’s top line in fiscal 2019.The Flavor Solutions segment sells seasoning blends, natural spices and herbs, wet flavors, coating systems, and compound flavors to food manufacturers and food service customers. The products are sold through distributors.Sales from the Flavor Solutions segment formed nearly 35% of the company’s top line in fiscal 2019.