EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYEG), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock exchange 4.0700 common shares, an inflation against to its 10-day trading volume of 32.73k. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYEG) stock is trading at $4.0700, down -0.42 cents or -9.35% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYEG) is $2.69M. Gross Profit is $-2.2M and the EBITDA is $-6.56M.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYEG) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYEG) is 32.73k compared to 72.53k over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. At the time of writing, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYEG) has a 50-day moving average of $5.2431 and a 200-day moving average of $5.4869. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYEG). Approximately 0.38% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYEG) stock is 1.97, indicating its 13.85% to 12.47% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, EYEG’s short term support levels are around $3.77 and $2.91 on the downside. EYEGs short term resistance levels are $12.20, $8.79 and $7.32 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, EYEG has short term rating of Bearish (-0.44), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.25) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.31) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.33). EYEG is trading 84.44% off its 52 week low at $2.25 and -67.80% off its 52 week high of $12.89. Performance wise, EYEG stock has recently shown investors 11.56% an inflation in a week, -27.83% a drop in a month and -55.42% a drop in the past quarter. Furthermore, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYEG) has shown a return of -58.58% since the first of the year.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYEG) Key Figures:

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYEG) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $18.831M. EYEG insiders hold roughly 3.82% of the shares. On Feb-01-16 Rodman & Renshaw Initiated EYEG as Buy at $10. On Apr-07-16 Noble Financial Initiated EYEG as Buy at $10 and on Feb-06-18 H.C. Wainwright Reiterated EYEG as Buy at $5 → $3.

There are currently 4.45M shares in the float and 4.63M shares outstanding. There are 0.38% shares short in EYEGs float. The industry rank for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYEG) is 26 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 10% .

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYEG) Fundamental Figures:

EYEG last 2 years revenues have increased from $2,686 to $2,686 showing an uptrend. and a profit of 39.00% next year. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.75 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.82. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.54 compared to an industry of 2.50

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYEG):

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing and commercializing therapeutics and drug delivery systems for treating diseases of the eye. The company’s technology consists of EyeGate(R) II Delivery System. Its product pipeline includes EGP-437 which is in different clinical stage. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, MA.