Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG), a Consumer Defensive Packaged Foods business, saw its stock trade 28.23 shares, a drop compared to its 10-day trading volume of 6.04M. Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) stock traded at $28.23, up 0.31 cents or +1.11% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) is $10.53B. Gross Profit is $2.72B and the EBITDA is $2.16B.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) is 6.04M compared to 5.42M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG). Approximately 3.23% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) stock is 0.87, indicating its 6.55% to 8.89% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, CAG’s short term support levels are around $27.19, $25.47 and $22.96 on the downside. CAGs short term resistance levels are $35.18, $34.25 and $33.38 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CAG has short term rating of Neutral (0.06), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.10) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.34) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.13). CAG is trading 23.65% off its 52 week low at $22.83 and -20.68% off its 52 week high of $35.59. Performance wise, CAG stock has recently shown investors 9.59% a pop in a week, 5.77% a pop in a month and -17.41% a drop in the past quarter. Furthermore, Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) has shown a return of -17.55% since the 1st of this year.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) Key Details:

Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $13.743B. CAG insiders hold roughly 0.32% of the shares. On Jan-23-20 Jefferies Initiated CAG as Hold, On Feb-27-20 Standpoint Research Upgrade CAG as Hold → Buy and on Mar-18-20 Bernstein Upgrade CAG as Underperform → Mkt Perform at $26 → $30.

There are currently 485.26M shares in the float and 485.59M shares outstanding. There are 3.23% shares short in CAGs float. The industry rank for Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) is 74 out of 254 ranking it at the Top 29% .

Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) Key Fundamentals:

CAG last 2 years revenues have decreased from $9,538,400 to $10,094,700 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.49 and a profit of 8.55% next year. The growth rate on CAG this year is 1.49 compared to an industry 2.20. CAGs next year’s growth rate is 8.82 compared to an industry 18.00. The book value per share (mrq) is 15.62 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.40. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.79 compared to an industry of 1.80 and CAGs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 11.18 compared to an industry of 10.06. CAG fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.04 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.49.

About Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG):

Chicago-based Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) is one of the leading branded food company of North America. The company offers premium edible products, with refined focus on innovation.The company maintains a highly dynamic product portfolio and incorporates alterations within it as per the preference pattern of the end-users. Some iconic brands of the company are Reddi-Wip, Hunt’s, Healthy Choice, Frontera, Slim Jim, Blake’s and Marie Callender.Conagra currently reports results in the following segments:Grocery & Snacks (41% of second-quarter fiscal 2020 sales): This unit incudes branded, shelf stable food products sold in several retail channels in the United States.Refrigerated & Frozen (41% of second-quarter sales): This comprises branded, temperature-controlled food products sold in many retail channels in the United States.International (8% of second-quarter sales): The segment takes care of branded food products, in various temperature states, offered to various retail and foodservice channels outside the United States.Foodservice (10% of second-quarter sales): The segment includes branded and customized food products, such as meals, entrees, sauces and a wide assortment of custom-made culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice setups in the United States.Conagra acquired Pinnacle Foods in October 2018. Further, the company took over Sandwich Bros. in February 2018, which forms part of Conagra’s Refrigerated and Frozen segment.In October 2017, Conagra acquired Angie’s Artisan Treats, LLC, which is a part of its Grocery & Snacks business. This segment also includes Thanasi Foods and BIGS LLC, which were acquired in April 2017.In September 2016, Conagra bought the assets of Frontera Foods, Inc. and Red Fork LLC.