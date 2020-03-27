Grubhub Inc. (GRUB), a Communication Services Internet Content & Information business, saw its stock trade 38.16 shares, decrease against to its 10-day trading volume of 4.47M. Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) stock is quoted at $38.16, up 2.41 cents or +6.74% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) is $1.31B. Gross Profit is $521.38M and the EBITDA is $80.37M.

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) is 4.47M compared to 3.46M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. Right now, Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Grubhub Inc. (GRUB). Approximately 19.00% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) stock is 1.23, indicating its 15.21% to 13.28% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, GRUBs short term resistance levels are $50.38, $50.38 and $50.38 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, GRUB has short term rating of Neutral (-0.18), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.31) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.24) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.24). GRUB is trading 30.02% off its 52 week low at $29.35 and -52.45% off its 52 week high of $80.25. Performance wise, GRUB stock has recently shown investors 3.67% an inflation in a week, -22.71% decrease in a month and -21.45% decrease in the past quarter. On the flip side, Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) has shown a return of -21.55% since the beginning of the year.

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) Key Figures:

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.505B. GRUB insiders hold roughly 0.36% of the shares. On Feb-07-20 DA Davidson Downgrade GRUB as Neutral → Underperform at $33. On Feb-28-20 KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated GRUB as Sector Weight and on Mar-09-20 Oppenheimer Upgrade GRUB as Underperform → Perform.

There are currently 91.02M shares in the float and 91.51M shares outstanding. There are 19.00% shares short in GRUBs float. The industry rank for Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) is 26 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 10% .

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) Fundamental Details:

GRUB last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,312,151 to $1,312,151 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.03 and a profit of 1083.78% next year. The growth rate on GRUB this year is -93.67 compared to an industry -2.30. GRUBs next year’s growth rate is 660.00 compared to an industry 28.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 16.32 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.65. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.34 compared to an industry of 1.47 and GRUBs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 26.61 compared to an industry of 4.71. GRUB fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.05 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.01.

About Grubhub Inc. (GRUB):

Founded in 2004, Chicago-based Grubhub is a leading online and mobile food ordering company. The company’s platform assists diners in searching for local restaurants, tracking orders and re-ordering for convenience. The company completed its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Apr 4, 2014.Grubhub connects more than 300K restaurants on its platform, including more than 155K restaurant partners, as of Dec 31, 2019.Grubhub generates revenues primarily when diners place an order on the platform, as restaurants pay it a commission, which is usually a percentage of the transaction on orders delivered through the platform.The company generates a negligible amount of revenues from companies that participate in their corporate ordering program. Sale of advertisements on allmenus.com and menuPages.com websites to third parties also contributes a small amount.Grubhub reported revenues of $1.31 billion in 2019. The company’s business depends on three key metrics, namely Active Diners, Daily Average Grub (DAGs) and Gross Food Sales, which increased 28%, 13% and 17%, respectively, over2018.Notably, Active Diners are the number of unique diner accounts, from which an order has been placed in the past twelve months through Grubhub’s platform. As of Dec 31, 2019, the company’s Active Diners were 22.6 million.DAGs are the number of orders placed on the platform divided by the number of days for a given period.DAGs were 492,300 in 2019.Moreover, gross food sales are the total value of food, beverages, taxes, prepaid gratuities, and any delivery fees processed through Grubhub’s platform. Gross food sales were $5.9 billion in 2019.