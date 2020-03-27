HEXO Corp. (HEXO), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic business, saw its stock exchange 1.0400 shares, a lower amount when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 6.05M. HEXO Corp. (HEXO) stock is trading at $1.0400, up 0.304 cents or +41.30% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Gross Profit is $24.51M..

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is 6.05M compared to 5.54M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. At the time of writing, HEXO Corp. (HEXO) has a 50-day moving average of $1.0568 and a 200-day moving average of $2.0837. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of HEXO Corp. (HEXO). Approximately 11.71% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The HEXO Corp. (HEXO) stock is indicating its 26.74% to 19.76% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, HEXOs short term resistance levels are $N/A, $N/A and $N/A on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, HEXO has short term rating of Neutral (0.06), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.04) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.50) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.13). HEXO is trading 201.01% off its 52 week low at $0.35 and -87.62% off its 52 week high of $8.40. Performance wise, HEXO stock has recently shown investors 94.28% a higher demand in a week, -16.13% a lower amount in a month and -46.94% a lower amount in the past quarter. Furthermore, HEXO Corp. (HEXO) has shown a return of -34.59% since the first of the year.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Key Figures:

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $289.186M. HEXO insiders hold roughly 5.83% of the shares. On Mar-02-20 Alliance Global Partners Initiated HEXO as Buy, On Mar-10-20 Stifel Initiated HEXO as Sell and on Mar-18-20 BMO Capital Markets Downgrade HEXO as Market Perform → Underperform.

There are currently 242.61M shares in the float and 284.12M shares outstanding. There are 11.71% shares short in HEXOs float. The industry rank for HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is 46 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 18% .

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Fundamental Figures:

HEXO last 2 years revenues have increased from $47,541 to $56,377 showing an uptrend. The growth rate on HEXO this year is 115.79 compared to an industry 9.10. HEXOs next year’s growth rate is -65.85 compared to an industry 22.90. . HEXO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.41 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.06.

About HEXO Corp. (HEXO):

HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec.