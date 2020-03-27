Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV), a Healthcare Health Information Services corporation, saw its stock trade 147.09 common shares, a slope against to its 10-day trading volume of 2.47M. Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) stock traded at $147.09, up 12.78 cents or +9.52% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) is $1.1B. Gross Profit is $800.71M and the EBITDA is $314.04M.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) is 2.47M compared to 1.66M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) has a 50-day moving average of $146.39 and a 200-day moving average of $146.78. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV). Approximately 1.89% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) stock is 0.81, indicating its 10.36% to 8.14% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, VEEV’s short term support levels are around $174.71, $174.71 and $174.71 on the downside. VEEVs short term resistance levels are $174.71, $174.71 and $174.71 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, VEEV has short term rating of Neutral (0.10), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.06) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.22) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.13). VEEV is trading 24.54% off its 52 week low at $118.11 and -16.85% off its 52 week high of $176.90. Performance wise, VEEV stock has recently shown investors -0.37% a slope in a week, -0.27% a slope in a month and 3.83% a spike in the past quarter. On the flip side, Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) has shown a return of 4.57% since the 1st of this year.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Key Figures:

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $21.856B. VEEV insiders hold roughly 0.48% of the shares. On Jan-13-20 Morgan Stanley Upgrade VEEV as Equal-Weight → Overweight at $160 → $175. On Feb-14-20 Piper Sandler Initiated VEEV as Overweight at $188 and on Feb-19-20 Robert W. Baird Initiated VEEV as Outperform at $184.

There are currently 131.74M shares in the float and 141.43M shares outstanding. There are 1.89% shares short in VEEVs float. The industry rank for Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) is 80 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 32% .

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Fundamental Details:

VEEV last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,104,081 to $1,104,081 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.59 and a profit of 19.87% next year. The growth rate on VEEV this year is 15.07 compared to an industry 5.10. VEEVs next year’s growth rate is 19.84 compared to an industry 20.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 10.52 and cash per share (mrq) is 10.57. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 14.00 compared to an industry of 3.59 and VEEVs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 96.09 compared to an industry of 17.57. VEEV fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.52 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.59.

About Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV):

Headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) offers cloud-based software applications and data solutions for the life sciences industry. The company’s product portfolio includes Veeva CRM (customer relationship management), Veeva Vault (content and information management), Veeva Network (customer master and product data management) and Veeva data services (Veeva OpenData and Veeva KOL data).Veeva CRM is the company’s flagship product and runs on salesforce.com’s SaaS platform. The contract between Veeva and salesforce.com extends till 2025.FY20 at a GlanceFiscal 2020 revenues totaled $1.10 billion, up 28.1%.Subscription Service revenues were $896.3 million (81.2% of net sales), while Professional services and other revenues grossed $207.8 million (18.8%).