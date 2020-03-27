TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX), a Real Estate REIT—Mortgage business, saw its stock trade 5.75 shares, a surge when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.86M. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) stock is trading at $5.75, up 2.34 cents or +68.62% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) is $166.73M. Gross Profit is $166.73M..

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) is 2.86M compared to 793.66k over the last 3 months which indicates a slope in trading activity. Currently, TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX). Approximately 2.28% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) stock is indicating its 46.04% to 23.40% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, TRTXs short term resistance levels are $21.42, $21.42 and $21.42 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, TRTX has short term rating of Bearish (-0.34), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.31) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.26) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.30). TRTX is trading 76.92% off its 52 week low at $3.25 and -73.00% off its 52 week high of $21.30. Performance wise, TRTX stock has recently shown investors -23.23% a slope in a week, -71.38% a slope in a month and -72.17% a slope in the past quarter. Furthermore, TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) has shown a return of -71.63% since the 1st of this year.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) Key Figures:

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $264.451M. TRTX insiders hold roughly 11.43% of the shares. On Dec-02-19 Compass Point Initiated TRTX as Buy.

There are currently 55.09M shares in the float and 55.09M shares outstanding. There are 2.28% shares short in TRTXs float. The industry rank for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) is 156 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 38% .

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) Fundamental Data:

TRTX last 2 years revenues have increased from $164,890 to $164,890 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.43 and a profit of 2.26% next year. The growth rate on TRTX this year is -2.27 compared to an industry -8.50. TRTXs next year’s growth rate is 2.33 compared to an industry 15.40. The book value per share (mrq) is 20.18 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.44. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.28 compared to an industry of 0.90 and TRTXs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 3.19 compared to an industry of 6.89. TRTX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.72 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.42.

About TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX):

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States.