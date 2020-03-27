Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (BURG), a Consumer Cyclical Restaurants organization, saw its stock exchange 0.7900 shares, a cutback against to its 10-day trading volume of 4.79M. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (BURG) stock is quoted at $0.7900, up 0.39 cents or +97.50% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (BURG) is $30.14M. Gross Profit is $1.24M and the EBITDA is $-4.71M.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (BURG) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (BURG) is 4.79M compared to 668.31k over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. Currently, Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (BURG) has a 50-day moving average of $0.5471 and a 200-day moving average of $0.6490. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (BURG). Approximately – of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (BURG) stock is 0.40, indicating its 68.36% to 50.84% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, BURG’s short term support levels are around $2.50, $2.50 and $2.50 on the downside. BURGs short term resistance levels are $2.50, $2.50 and $2.50 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BURG has short term rating of Bullish (0.25), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.48) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.22) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.17). BURG is trading 125.71% off its 52 week low at $0.35 and -73.22% off its 52 week high of $2.95. Performance wise, BURG stock has recently shown investors -22.55% a cutback in a week, 44.93% a surge in a month and 36.18% a surge in the past quarter. On the flip side, Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (BURG) has shown a return of 33.90% since the first of the year.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (BURG) Key Evaluation:

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (BURG) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $9.798M. BURG insiders hold roughly 8.20% of the shares.

There are currently – shares in the float and 7.65M shares outstanding. There are – shares short in BURGs float. The industry rank for Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (BURG) is 151 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 40% .

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (BURG) Fundamental Research:

BURG last 2 years revenues have increased from $30,143 to $30,143 showing an uptrend. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.47 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.08.

About Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (BURG):

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. is engaged in owning and operating Hooters branded restaurants in international markets. Hooters restaurants are casual beach-themed establishments with sports on television, jukebox music, and Hooters Girls. The Company has rights to develop and operate Hooters restaurants in South Africa, rights to develop in Hungary and parts of Brazil, and has a joint venture with a franchisee in Australia. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.