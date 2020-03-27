Quidel Corporation (QDEL), a Healthcare Diagnostics & Research corporation, saw its stock exchange 88.97 common shares, a rise compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.02M. Quidel Corporation (QDEL) stock is trading at $88.97, up 8.28 cents or +10.26% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Quidel Corporation (QDEL) is $534.89M. Gross Profit is $320.81M and the EBITDA is $156.84M.

Quidel Corporation (QDEL) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Quidel Corporation (QDEL) is 1.02M compared to 391.3k over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. Right now, Quidel Corporation (QDEL) has a 50-day moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average of $71.09. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Quidel Corporation (QDEL). Approximately 3.98% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Quidel Corporation (QDEL) stock is 0.58, indicating its 12.36% to 11.11% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, QDEL’s short term support levels are around $88.67, $88.67 and $88.67 on the downside. QDELs short term resistance level is $88.67 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, QDEL has short term rating of Neutral (0.21), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.35) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.46) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.34). QDEL is trading 69.50% off its 52 week low at $52.49 and -11.40% off its 52 week high of $100.42. Performance wise, QDEL stock has recently shown investors -3.12% a lower amount in a week, 9.92% a rise in a month and 20.51% a rise in the past quarter. More importantly, Quidel Corporation (QDEL) has shown a return of 18.58% since the beginning of the year.

Quidel Corporation (QDEL) Key Evaluation:

Quidel Corporation (QDEL) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $3.726B. QDEL insiders hold roughly 11.92% of the shares. On Mar-08-18 Raymond James Upgrade QDEL as Outperform → Strong Buy, On Oct-23-18 Raymond James Resumed QDEL as Strong Buy at $80 and on Mar-26-20 Barclays Downgrade QDEL as Overweight → Equal Weight at $90.

There are currently 36.89M shares in the float and 41.78M shares outstanding. There are 3.98% shares short in QDELs float. The industry rank for Quidel Corporation (QDEL) is 46 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 18% .

Quidel Corporation (QDEL) Fundamental Details:

QDEL last 2 years revenues have increased from $534,890 to $534,890 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Quidel Corporation (QDEL) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.94 and a profit of 11.37% next year. The growth rate on QDEL this year is 3.03 compared to an industry 9.10. QDELs next year’s growth rate is 11.11 compared to an industry 22.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 13.37 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.26. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 6.62 compared to an industry of 2.50 and QDELs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 20.71 compared to an industry of 13.63. QDEL fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.06 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.98.

About Quidel Corporation (QDEL):

Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis.