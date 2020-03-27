New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT), a Real Estate REIT—Mortgage organization, saw its stock trade 1.8100 common shares, decrease against to its 10-day trading volume of 31.2M. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) stock traded at $1.8100, up 0.59 cents or +48.36% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) is $225.46M. Gross Profit is $211.99M..

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) is 31.2M compared to 11.29M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. Currently, New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) has a 50-day moving average of $4.8617 and a 200-day moving average of $5.8681. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT). Approximately – of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) stock is 1.81, indicating its 30.78% to 20.87% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, NYMTs short term resistance levels are $6.22, $6.22 and $6.22 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, NYMT has short term rating of Very Bearish (-0.50), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.29) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.43) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.41). NYMT is trading 84.30% off its 52 week low at $0.98 and -72.02% off its 52 week high of $6.47. Performance wise, NYMT stock has recently shown investors -5.24% decrease in a week, -70.38% decrease in a month and -70.99% decrease in the past quarter. More importantly, New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) has shown a return of -70.95% since the beginning of the year.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) Key Evaluation:

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $683.217M. NYMT insiders hold roughly 0.58% of the shares. On Aug-06-19 Ladenburg Thalmann Upgrade NYMT as Neutral → Buy, On Feb-21-20 BofA/Merrill Initiated NYMT as Neutral at $6.25 and on Mar-25-20 Maxim Group Downgrade NYMT as Buy → Hold.

There are currently – shares in the float and 298.43M shares outstanding. There are – shares short in NYMTs float. The industry rank for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) is 85 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 34% .

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) Fundamental Research:

NYMT last 2 years revenues have increased from $201,187 to $222,389 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.19 and a profit of 3.12% next year. The growth rate on NYMT this year is 20.31 compared to an industry 0.50. NYMTs next year’s growth rate is 3.90 compared to an industry 4.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 6.17 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.40. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.35 compared to an industry of 0.38 and NYMTs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 4.99 compared to an industry of 3.01. NYMT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.77

About New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT):

New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary.