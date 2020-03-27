Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL), a Technology Semiconductors business, saw its stock exchange 23.18 shares, a higher demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 11.23M. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) stock traded at $23.18, up 1.58 cents or +7.31% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) is $2.7B. Gross Profit is $1.41B and the EBITDA is $403.54M.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) is 11.23M compared to 11.3M over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL). Approximately 4.19% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) stock is 1.18, indicating its 8.02% to 8.00% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, MRVL’s short term support levels are around $28.61, $28.61 and $28.61 on the downside. MRVLs short term resistance levels are $28.61, $28.61 and $28.61 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, MRVL has short term rating of Neutral (-0.03), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.10) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.19) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.11). MRVL is trading 40.91% off its 52 week low at $16.45 and -19.67% off its 52 week high of $28.85. Performance wise, MRVL stock has recently shown investors 23.04% a higher demand in a week, 3.67% a higher demand in a month and -12.69% a pullback in the past quarter. Furthermore, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) has shown a return of -12.73% since the start of the year.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Key Figures:

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $15.371B. MRVL insiders hold roughly 0.94% of the shares. On Nov-04-19 Wells Fargo Upgrade MRVL as Market Perform → Outperform at $25 → $32. On Dec-04-19 BMO Capital Markets Downgrade MRVL as Outperform → Market Perform and on Feb-07-20 Cowen Downgrade MRVL as Outperform → Underperform at $18.

There are currently 664.87M shares in the float and 668.18M shares outstanding. There are 4.19% shares short in MRVLs float. The industry rank for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) is 28 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 11% .

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Fundamental Evaluation:

MRVL last 2 years revenues have increased from $2,699,161 to $2,699,161 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.14 and a profit of 54.01% next year. The growth rate on MRVL this year is 37.88 compared to an industry -1.50. MRVLs next year’s growth rate is 51.65 compared to an industry 19.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 10.72 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.79 compared to an industry of 1.70 and MRVLs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 19.47 compared to an industry of 12.69. MRVL fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.91 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.14.

About Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL):

California-based Marvell Technology is a fabless designer, developer and marketer of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. The company operates in Bermuda, China, Germany, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.The acquisition of Cavium in July 2018 helped Marvell enhance its product portfolio and access to newer markets. Before the Cavium acquisition, Marvell was mainly known as the leading suppliers of chips for hard disk drives (HDD) used in PCs. Cavium was specialized in offering software compatible processors that enable functionality in data center applications and network connectivity for server and switches.Therefore, the acquisition helped Marvell expanding its capabilities in the networking market and capture significant market share in the fast-growing data-center space. The strategy also helped Marvell in countering declining chips demand in HDDs due to a weaker PC market. Additionally, the move might put Marvell in a stronger competitive position in the coming years.Marvell specializes in highly integrated System-on-a-Chip (SoC) and System-in-a-Package (SiP) devices based primarily on ARM designs and sells to both enterprise and consumer customers. It has a significant number of patents in design, software and reference platforms to its credit.The company’s product line includes application processors, controllers, switches, communications and networking processors and technologies, as well as other SoCs for printers and smart home products. These serve two broad end markets — storage and networking.Marvell has three reportable segments — Storage, Networking, and Others. In fiscal 2019, revenues from storage made up 48% of total revenues and networking, 46%. The remaining 6% of revenues came from Others (Printing Solutions Application Processors, Communication Processors, and others).End Customers such as Western Digital, Toshiba and Seagate accounted for approximately 12%, 11%, and 10%, respectively of Marvell’s consolidated fiscal 2019 revenues.