Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock exchange 13.70 common shares, a slope compared to its 10-day trading volume of 8.84M. Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) stock is changing hands at $13.70, up 1.32 cents or +10.66% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) is $429.76M. Gross Profit is $333.74M and the EBITDA is $-23.42M.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) is 8.84M compared to 7.91M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. At the time of writing, Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN). Approximately 36.53% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) stock is 1.51, indicating its 11.69% to 12.97% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, AMRN’s short term support levels are around $28.45, $28.45 and $28.45 on the downside. AMRNs short term resistance levels are $28.45, $28.45 and $28.45 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AMRN has short term rating of Bearish (-0.32), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.34) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.50) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.39). AMRN is trading 59.67% off its 52 week low at $8.58 and -47.55% off its 52 week high of $26.12. Performance wise, AMRN stock has recently shown investors 18.82% a surge in a week, -15.80% a slope in a month and -35.95% a slope in the past quarter. More importantly, Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) has shown a return of -36.10% since the first of the year.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Key Statistics:

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.948B. AMRN insiders hold roughly 1.05% of the shares. On Feb-18-20 Citigroup Upgrade AMRN as Neutral → Buy at $27 → $24. On Mar-02-20 Cowen Initiated AMRN as Outperform at $23 and on Mar-13-20 Goldman Upgrade AMRN as Neutral → Buy at $28.

There are currently 120.58M shares in the float and 320.48M shares outstanding. There are 36.53% shares short in AMRNs float. The industry rank for Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) is 58 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 23% .

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Fundamentals Statistics:

AMRN last 2 years revenues have increased from $429,755 to $429,755 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.08 and a profit of 711.10% next year. The growth rate on AMRN this year is 100.00 compared to an industry 8.20. AMRNs next year’s growth rate is 2,125.00 compared to an industry 7.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.63 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.01. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 8.35 compared to an industry of 2.74 AMRN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.04 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.04.

About Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN):

Dublin, Ireland based Amarin Corporation plc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies, especially based on omega-3 fatty acid, for treating cardiovascular diseases.The company’s sole marketed drug, Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) is approved in the United States as an adjunct to diet for treating severe hypertriglyceridemia or elevated triglyceride (TG) levels (≥500 mg/dL). In December 2019, the FDA approved Vascepa to reduce cardiovascular risk in patients with persistent elevated triglycerides on statin therapy for LDL-C. The drug is under review in Europe for the cardiovascular indication.Amarin derives revenues primarily from the sale of Vascepa in the United States. The drug recorded sales of $427.4 million in 2019. Amarin generated sales of $429.8 million in 2019 compared with $229.2 million in 2018.