Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT), a Real Estate REIT—Mortgage business, saw its stock exchange 6.18 shares, decrease when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 9.73M. Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) stock traded at $6.18, up 2.33 cents or +60.52% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) is $326.96M. Gross Profit is $326.96M..

Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) is 9.73M compared to 2.3M over the last 3 months which indicates an inflation in trading activity. At the time of writing, Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT). Approximately 7.31% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) stock is 1.47, indicating its 50.98% to 26.71% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, RWTs short term resistance level is $16.75 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, RWT has short term rating of Neutral (-0.00), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.02) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.39) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.12). RWT is trading 138.61% off its 52 week low at $2.59 and -65.69% off its 52 week high of $18.01. Performance wise, RWT stock has recently shown investors -3.89% decrease in a week, -63.13% decrease in a month and -62.55% decrease in the past quarter. Furthermore, Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) has shown a return of -62.64% since the start of the year.

Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) Key Data:

Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $706.708M. RWT insiders hold roughly 1.46% of the shares. On Jan-31-20 Piper Sandler Initiated RWT as Neutral at $17.50. On Feb-20-20 JMP Securities Downgrade RWT as Mkt Outperform → Mkt Perform and on Mar-23-20 JMP Securities Upgrade RWT as Mkt Perform → Mkt Outperform at $10.

There are currently 112.69M shares in the float and 116.13M shares outstanding. There are 7.31% shares short in RWTs float. The industry rank for Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) is 85 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 34% .

Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) Key Fundamentals:

RWT last 2 years revenues have increased from $304,471 to $308,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.38 and a profit of 8.26% next year. The growth rate on RWT this year is -0.63 compared to an industry 0.50. RWTs next year’s growth rate is 7.01 compared to an industry 4.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 16.19 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.70. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.38 compared to an industry of 0.38 and RWTs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 3.64 compared to an industry of 3.01. RWT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.57 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.38.

About Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT):

REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans.