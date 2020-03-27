Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic business, saw its stock trade 0.9050 common shares, a slope against to its 10-day trading volume of 40.08M. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) stock is trading at $0.9050, up 0.1589 cents or +21.30% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Gross Profit is $159.81M..

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is 40.08M compared to 31.48M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has a 50-day moving average of $1.2185 and a 200-day moving average of $2.6866. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB). Approximately 17.30% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) stock is indicating its 18.87% to 13.65% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, ACBs short term resistance levels are $N/A, $N/A and $N/A on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ACB has short term rating of Neutral (-0.11), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.47) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.79) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.46). ACB is trading 50.83% off its 52 week low at $0.60 and -90.42% off its 52 week high of $9.45. Performance wise, ACB stock has recently shown investors 36.77% a pop in a week, -40.07% a slope in a month and -54.52% a slope in the past quarter. On the flip side, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has shown a return of -58.10% since the start of the year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Key Data:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $1.041B. ACB insiders hold roughly 3.26% of the shares. On Feb-24-20 Cowen Downgrade ACB as Outperform → Market Perform, On Feb-25-20 Needham Initiated ACB as Hold at $1.50 and on Feb-27-20 Bryan Garnier Downgrade ACB as Neutral → Sell.

There are currently 1.15B shares in the float and – shares outstanding. There are 17.30% shares short in ACBs float. The industry rank for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is 46 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 18% .

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Fundamental Details:

ACB last 2 years revenues have increased from $247,939 to $295,359 showing an uptrend. The growth rate on ACB this year is 327.27 compared to an industry 9.10. ACBs next year’s growth rate is -90.43 compared to an industry 22.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 3.44 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.36 compared to an industry of 2.50 ACB fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.94 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.04.

About Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB):

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents.