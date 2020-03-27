GameStop Corp. (GME), a Consumer Cyclical Specialty Retail business, saw its stock trade 4.4100 shares, a lower demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 5.32M. GameStop Corp. (GME) stock is quoted at $4.4100, up 0.24 cents or +5.76% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for GameStop Corp. (GME) is $7.33B. Gross Profit is $2.31B and the EBITDA is $192.2M.

GameStop Corp. (GME) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of GameStop Corp. (GME) is 5.32M compared to 3.94M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, GameStop Corp. (GME) has a 50-day moving average of $3.9703 and a 200-day moving average of $5.0849. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of GameStop Corp. (GME). Approximately – of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of GameStop Corp. (GME) stock is 0.26, indicating its 10.50% to 12.92% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, GME’s short term support levels are around $4.01, $4.01 and $4.01 on the downside. GMEs short term resistance levels are $4.01, $4.01 and $4.01 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, GME has short term rating of Neutral (0.00), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.02) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.17) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.05). GME is trading 40.00% off its 52 week low at $3.15 and -58.16% off its 52 week high of $10.54. Performance wise, GME stock has recently shown investors 5.25% an increase in a week, 30.09% an increase in a month and -18.93% a lower demand in the past quarter. More importantly, GameStop Corp. (GME) has shown a return of -27.47% since the 1st of this year.

GameStop Corp. (GME) Key Data:

GameStop Corp. (GME) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $290.717M. GME insiders hold roughly 12.17% of the shares. On Aug-20-19 BofA/Merrill Reiterated GME as Underperform at $4 → $2.50. On Nov-04-19 Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated GME as Market Perform at $5 → $6 and on Mar-20-20 Wedbush Downgrade GME as Outperform → Neutral at $4.25.

There are currently 55.97M shares in the float and 59.31M shares outstanding. There are – shares short in GMEs float. The industry rank for GameStop Corp. (GME) is 97 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 38% .

GameStop Corp. (GME) Key Fundamentals:

GME last 2 years revenues have decreased from $8,285,300 to $7,334,900 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects GameStop Corp. (GME) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.79 and a profit of 600.00% next year. The growth rate on GME this year is -45.45 compared to an industry -13.90. GMEs next year’s growth rate is 608.33 compared to an industry 8.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 7.52 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.89. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.49 compared to an industry of 1.13 and GMEs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.30 compared to an industry of 3.96. GME fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.12 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.24.

About GameStop Corp. (GME):

Headquartered in Grapevine, TX, GameStop Corporation (GME) is a global leader in retailing software, hardware, and game accessories for video game systems (by Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft) and personal computers (PC). The company is also one of the largest resellers of used video games as well as PC entertainment software.The products are sold through stores and its eCommerce website – gamestop.com. GameStop also publishes a multi-platform video game magazine – Game Informer – one of the major game magazines published in the United States.GameStop operates more than 5,700 stores across 14 countries. Its consumer product network comprises www.gamestop.com; and Game Informer magazine. The company’s video game brand stores sells a wide range of digital products that include network points cards, downloadable content, prepaid digital, prepaid subscription cards and digitally downloadable software as well as collectible products. The company categorizes sale of products and services as follows: New video game hardware (21.3% of fiscal 2018 sales), New video game software (29.6% of fiscal 2018 sales), Pre-owned and value video game products (22.5% of fiscal 2018 sales), Video game accessories (11.5% of fiscal 2018 sales), Digital (2.3% of fiscal 2018 sales), Collectibles (8.5% of fiscal 2018 sales) and Other (4.3% of fiscal 2018 sales).Geographically, the company’s operations are segmented into four regions — United States, Canada, Australia and Europe. Each region engages in retail operations with majority stores selling new and pre-owned video game systems, software and accessories.