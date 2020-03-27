Ladder Capital Corp (LADR), a Real Estate REIT—Mortgage business, saw its stock trade 7.14 shares, a higher demand compared to its 10-day trading volume of 6.62M. Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) stock is changing hands at $7.14, up 3.43 cents or +92.45% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) is $300.35M. Gross Profit is $248.35M..

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) is 6.62M compared to 1.52M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. Right now, Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Ladder Capital Corp (LADR). Approximately 1.10% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) stock is 1.98, indicating its 48.91% to 29.02% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, LADRs short term resistance levels are $19.20, $19.20 and $19.20 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, LADR has short term rating of Neutral (-0.11), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.15) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.28) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.18). LADR is trading 169.43% off its 52 week low at $2.65 and -62.36% off its 52 week high of $18.97. Performance wise, LADR stock has recently shown investors 60.09% a higher demand in a week, -59.32% a lower amount in a month and -60.20% a lower amount in the past quarter. Furthermore, Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) has shown a return of -60.42% since the 1st of this year.

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Key Statistics:

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $863.776M. LADR insiders hold roughly 7.53% of the shares. On Oct-24-18 JP Morgan Downgrade LADR as Overweight → Neutral, On Dec-02-19 Compass Point Initiated LADR as Buy and on Mar-02-20 Deutsche Bank Upgrade LADR as Hold → Buy at $18.

There are currently 100.62M shares in the float and 123.41M shares outstanding. There are 1.10% shares short in LADRs float. The industry rank for Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) is 85 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 34% .

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Fundamental Research:

LADR last 2 years revenues have increased from $293,432 to $293,432 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.38 and a profit of 1.27% next year. The growth rate on LADR this year is -6.25 compared to an industry 0.50. LADRs next year’s growth rate is 0.67 compared to an industry 4.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 13.75 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.47. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.52 compared to an industry of 0.38 and LADRs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 3.85 compared to an industry of 3.01. LADR fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.50 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.37.

About Ladder Capital Corp (LADR):

Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City.