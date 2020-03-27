Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU), a Consumer Cyclical Apparel Retail corporation, saw its stock trade 200.80 common shares, a reduction when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 3.82M. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) stock is changing hands at $200.80, up 7.18 cents or +3.71% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is $3.98B. Gross Profit is $2.22B and the EBITDA is $1.05B.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is 3.82M compared to 1.97M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) has a 50-day moving average of $215.06 and a 200-day moving average of $216.12. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU). Approximately 3.70% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) stock is 1.22, indicating its 8.49% to 8.04% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, LULU’s short term support levels are around $231.24, $231.24 and $231.24 on the downside. LULUs short term resistance levels are $231.24, $231.24 and $231.24 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, LULU has short term rating of Neutral (-0.01), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.06) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.39) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.11). LULU is trading 55.85% off its 52 week low at $128.85 and -24.57% off its 52 week high of $266.20. Performance wise, LULU stock has recently shown investors 29.67% a rise in a week, -15.83% a reduction in a month and -12.33% a reduction in the past quarter. More importantly, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) has shown a return of -13.32% since the 1st of this year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Key Data:

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $26.163B. LULU insiders hold roughly 4.21% of the shares. On Mar-20-20 Citigroup Upgrade LULU as Neutral → Buy at $190. On Mar-23-20 Needham Upgrade LULU as Hold → Buy at $200 and on Mar-24-20 Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated LULU as Outperform at $285 → $230.

There are currently 111.18M shares in the float and 118.10M shares outstanding. There are 3.70% shares short in LULUs float. The industry rank for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is 231 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 9% .

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Fundamental Details:

LULU last 2 years revenues have increased from $3,288,319 to $3,749,263 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 2.24 and a profit of 15.80% next year. The growth rate on LULU this year is 7.71 compared to an industry -7.40. LULUs next year’s growth rate is 22.41 compared to an industry 14.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 12.66 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.96. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 15.87 compared to an industry of 0.84 and LULUs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 41.27 compared to an industry of 4.15. LULU fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 5.31 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.72.

About Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU):

Founded in 1998 and based in Vancouver, Canada, lululemon athletica inc. is a yoga-inspired athletic apparel company that creates lifestyle components. The company designs, manufactures and distributes athletic apparel and accessories for women, men and female youth.The company offers a line of apparel assortment, including fitness pants, shorts, tops and jackets designed for healthy lifestyle and athletic pursuits, such as yoga, training, and running as well as other sweaty and general fitness under the lululemon athletica brand name. Moreover, its fitness-related items comprise an array of accessories like bags, socks, underwear, yoga mats, instructional yoga DVDs, water bottles and other equipments.Notably, the company sells its products primarily in North America through a chain of corporate-owned and retail stores, outlets and warehouse sales, independent franchises, and a network of wholesale accounts. Also, the company has an e-commerce site with an aim to rapidly expand its online business.Additionally, the company has entered into license and supply agreements with partners in the Middle East and Mexico, through which they are permitted to operate lululemon branded retail locations in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Mexico. Also, they have the rights to sell lululemon products via the company’s e-commerce websites in these countries.Under these arrangements, the company supplies its license partners with lululemon products, training and other support. While the initial agreement term for the Middle East expires in January 2020, the term for Mexico expires in November 2026.Furthermore, the company conducts its business through two segments: company-operated stores and direct to consumer.As of Nov 3, 2019, lululemon operated 479 company-operated stores under the lululemon and ivivva brands in the United States, Canada, France, Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, China, Singapore, Japan, Sweden, South Korea, Germany, and Switzerland. Further, the company’s store leases usually have initial terms of between 5 years and 10 years, as well as the stores can be extended in five-year increments.