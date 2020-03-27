Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH), a Real Estate REIT—Mortgage corporation, saw its stock trade 1.2600 common shares, a drop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 3.3M. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) stock is trading at $1.2600, up 0.428 cents or +51.44% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) is $-42.14M. Gross Profit is $-42.14M..

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) is 3.3M compared to 1.07M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. Right now, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) has a 50-day moving average of $2.8237 and a 200-day moving average of $3.3155. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH). Approximately 1.32% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) stock is 1.49, indicating its 33.21% to 20.92% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, ANH’s short term support levels are around $3.25, $3.25 and $3.25 on the downside. ANHs short term resistance levels are $3.25, $3.25 and $3.25 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ANH has short term rating of Neutral (-0.17), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.27) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.07) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.12). ANH is trading 59.49% off its 52 week low at $0.79 and -70.80% off its 52 week high of $4.32. Performance wise, ANH stock has recently shown investors -5.97% a drop in a week, -64.71% a drop in a month and -65.76% a drop in the past quarter. Furthermore, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) has shown a return of -64.20% since the 1st of this year.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) Key Evaluation:

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $124.639M. ANH insiders hold roughly 1.95% of the shares. On Apr-30-13 Deutsche Bank Reiterated ANH as Buy at $6.50 → $6.75. On Jul-17-13 Deutsche Bank Downgrade ANH as Buy → Hold at $6.75 → $5.75 and on Mar-24-14 Compass Point Downgrade ANH as Buy → Neutral.

There are currently 97.00M shares in the float and 99.04M shares outstanding. There are 1.32% shares short in ANHs float. The industry rank for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) is 85 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 34% .

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) Fundamental Figures:

ANH last 2 years revenues have increased from $-40,005 to $-40,005 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.10 and a loss of -3.88% next year. The book value per share (mrq) is 4.62 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.08.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH):

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. was formed to invest in mortgage assets, including mortgage pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, mortgage loans and other securities representing interests in, or obligations backed by, pools of mortgage loans which can be readily financed and short-term investments. The Company intends to acquire mortgage assets primarily in the secondary mortgage market through its manager, Anworth Mortgage Advisory Corporation.