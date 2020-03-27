Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT), a Real Estate REIT—Mortgage corporation, saw its stock exchange 6.81 common shares, a spike compared to its 10-day trading volume of 6.08M. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) stock is changing hands at $6.81, up 4.56 cents or +202.67% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) is $110.48M. Gross Profit is $106.81M..

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) is 6.08M compared to 1.17M over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT). Approximately 6.08% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock may trade lower. The Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) stock is indicating its 49.86% to 33.49% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, GPMT’s short term support levels are around $16.20, $16.20 and $16.20 on the downside. GPMTs short term resistance levels are $16.20, $16.20 and $16.20 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, GPMT has short term rating of Bearish (-0.34), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.30) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.01) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.21). GPMT is trading 291.38% off its 52 week low at $1.74 and -64.87% off its 52 week high of $19.39. Performance wise, GPMT stock has recently shown investors 62.92% a spike in a week, -61.59% a drop in a month and -63.54% a drop in the past quarter. More importantly, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) has shown a return of -62.95% since the start of the year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Key Data:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $375.578M. GPMT insiders hold roughly 2.17% of the shares. On Jan-02-20 JMP Securities Downgrade GPMT as Mkt Outperform → Mkt Perform, On Jan-08-20 Credit Suisse Initiated GPMT as Neutral at $18 and on Mar-26-20 JMP Securities Upgrade GPMT as Mkt Perform → Mkt Outperform at $10.

There are currently 53.95M shares in the float and 56.46M shares outstanding. There are 6.08% shares short in GPMTs float. The industry rank for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) is 85 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 34% .

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Fundamental Details:

GPMT last 2 years revenues have increased from $106,815 to $106,815 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.36 and a profit of 0.14% next year. The growth rate on GPMT this year is 0.00 compared to an industry 0.50. GPMTs next year’s growth rate is 3.57 compared to an industry 4.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 18.57 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.42. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.37 compared to an industry of 0.38 and GPMTs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 5.96 compared to an industry of 3.01. GPMT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.40 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.35.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT):

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States.