Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock trade 0.5801 shares, a lower demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 14.21M. Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) stock traded at $0.5801, down -0.0199 cents or -3.32% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) is $3.11M. Gross Profit is $-10.44M and the EBITDA is $-21.35M.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) is 14.21M compared to 12.76M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. At the time of writing, Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) has a 50-day moving average of $0.4646 and a 200-day moving average of $0.4541. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX). Approximately 0.19% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) stock is -0.53, indicating its 17.60% to 37.69% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

HTBX is trading 197.49% off its 52 week low at $0.19 and -55.03% off its 52 week high of $1.29. Performance wise, HTBX stock has recently shown investors 2.75% a pop in a week, 146.12% a pop in a month and 23.45% a pop in the past quarter. Furthermore, Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) has shown a return of 22.13% since the 1st of this year.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) Key Statistics:

Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $33.31M. HTBX insiders hold roughly 7.34% of the shares. On May-26-15 H.C. Wainwright Initiated HTBX as Buy at $13. On Jan-08-16 Noble Financial Initiated HTBX as Buy at $16 and on Jun-20-16 ROTH Capital Initiated HTBX as Buy.

There are currently 57.30M shares in the float and 57.30M shares outstanding. There are 0.19% shares short in HTBXs float. The industry rank for Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) is 45 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 18% .

Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) Fundamental Research:

HTBX last 2 years revenues have decreased from $5,794 to $3,108 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.14 and a profit of 25.00% next year. The growth rate on HTBX this year is 23.33 compared to an industry 13.40. HTBXs next year’s growth rate is 59.42 compared to an industry 16.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.49 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.26. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.22 compared to an industry of 2.28 HTBX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.69

About Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX):

Heat Biologics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of various cellular therapeutic vaccines for a range of cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s products under development include HS-110 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, HS-410 for the bladder cancer treatment, HS-310 to treat ovarian cancer and HS-510 for treating triple negative breast cancer. Heat Biologics, Inc. is based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.