The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE), a Consumer Cyclical Restaurants business, saw its stock exchange 18.87 shares, a cutback against to its 10-day trading volume of 4.4M. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) stock is trading at $18.87, down -0.35 cents or -1.82% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) is $2.48B. Gross Profit is $1.02B and the EBITDA is $215.38M.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) is 4.4M compared to 1.54M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. Currently, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE). Approximately 24.94% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) stock is 1.10, indicating its 25.02% to 16.94% more volatile than the overall market.

CAKE is trading 29.96% off its 52 week low at $14.52 and -63.11% off its 52 week high of $51.15. Performance wise, CAKE stock has recently shown investors -9.50% a cutback in a week, -51.39% a cutback in a month and -52.41% a cutback in the past quarter. More importantly, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) has shown a return of -51.44% since the first of the year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Key Details:

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $848.427M. CAKE insiders hold roughly 7.14% of the shares. On Jan-17-20 Morgan Stanley Downgrade CAKE as Equal-Weight → Underweight at $38. On Feb-20-20 Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated CAKE as Market Perform at $50 → $45 and on Mar-02-20 Guggenheim Upgrade CAKE as Neutral → Buy at $47.

There are currently 41.75M shares in the float and 45.71M shares outstanding. There are 24.94% shares short in CAKEs float. The industry rank for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) is 93 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 37% .

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Fundamentals Statistics:

CAKE last 2 years revenues have increased from $2,482,692 to $2,482,692 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.68 and a profit of 6.81% next year. The growth rate on CAKE this year is 5.36 compared to an industry 1.00. CAKEs next year’s growth rate is 7.27 compared to an industry 15.10. The book value per share (mrq) is 13.09 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.28. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.47 compared to an industry of 1.12 and CAKEs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 4.10 compared to an industry of 4.50. CAKE fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 2.75 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.70.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE):

As of Dec 31, 2019, Cheesecake Factory operated 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia, and a collection within the Fox Restaurant Concepts subsidiary.Internationally, the company operates 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements. It also operates two bakery production facilities.All the restaurants provide a full-service bar, where the restaurants’ entire menu is served. The two segments through which the company operates are The Cheesecake Factory (88% of total revenues in 2019) and Other (12%).The ‘Other’ segment includes Grand Lux cafe, outside bakery sales and international licensing.Notably, during fiscal 2016, the company entered into a strategic relationship with Fox Restaurant Concepts LLC (“FRC”) with respect to two of its brands: North Italia and Flower Child. Per the terms of the agreements, Cheesecake Factory made initial minority equity investments in and will provide ongoing growth capital for, these concepts.The company allows its menu to be consumed off the premise except for alcoholic beverages. In fact, in 2018, Cheesecake Factory’s off-premise sales constituted 14% of total restaurant sales. The company also works with a third party to provide delivery services. Additionally, there is online ordering service for to-go sales at all domestic locations.The Cheesecake Factory menu features approximately 250 items, including items presented on supplemental menus, such as SkinnyLicious menu, which offers menu with 590 calories or less. The company’s core menu also includes appetizers, pizza, seafood, burgers, steaks, chicken, pastas and salads, etc.