AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic organization, saw its stock exchange 1.2400 common shares, a pullback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.51M. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) stock is trading at $1.2400, up 0.29 cents or +30.53% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) is $2.29M. Gross Profit is $-9.18M and the EBITDA is $-52.54M.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) is 1.51M compared to 953.38k over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. Currently, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) has a 50-day moving average of $1.3331 and a 200-day moving average of $1.8786. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX). Approximately 16.85% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) stock is 1.87, indicating its 22.17% to 16.33% more volatile than the overall market.

ACRX is trading 76.79% off its 52 week low at $0.70 and -69.00% off its 52 week high of $4.00. Performance wise, ACRX stock has recently shown investors 48.91% a surge in a week, -16.22% a pullback in a month and -43.64% a pullback in the past quarter. More importantly, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) has shown a return of -41.23% since the start of the year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) Key Research:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $99.711M. ACRX insiders hold roughly 11.19% of the shares. On Jul-10-19 Credit Suisse Resumed ACRX as Outperform, On Aug-05-19 Credit Suisse Resumed ACRX as Outperform and on Nov-11-19 Credit Suisse Downgrade ACRX as Outperform → Neutral at $7 → $2.

There are currently 71.42M shares in the float and 79.10M shares outstanding. There are 16.85% shares short in ACRXs float. The industry rank for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) is 45 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 18% .

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) Fundamental Figures:

ACRX last 2 years revenues have increased from $2,289 to $2,289 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.19 and a profit of 45.80% next year. The growth rate on ACRX this year is -26.87 compared to an industry 13.40. ACRXs next year’s growth rate is -59.18 compared to an industry 16.80. The book value per share (mrq) is -0.52 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.84. ACRX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.49 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.14.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX):

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California.