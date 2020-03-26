XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA), a Consumer Cyclical Personal Services business, saw its stock exchange 0.3191 shares, decrease compared to its 10-day trading volume of 13.68M. XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) stock traded at $0.3191, up 0.1748 cents or +121.14% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) is $48.45M. Gross Profit is $18.31M and the EBITDA is $631k.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) is 13.68M compared to 1.92M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. At the time of writing, XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) has a 50-day moving average of $0.6400 and a 200-day moving average of $0.9249. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA). Approximately 0.82% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) stock is 1.20, indicating its 146.53% to 57.17% more volatile than the overall market.

XSPA is trading 538.20% off its 52 week low at $0.05 and -94.14% off its 52 week high of $5.45. Performance wise, XSPA stock has recently shown investors 83.60% an increase in a week, -63.97% decrease in a month and -46.82% decrease in the past quarter. On the flip side, XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) has shown a return of -52.72% since the beginning of the year.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) Key Evaluation:

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $5.863M. XSPA insiders hold roughly 2.04% of the shares.

There are currently 7.37M shares in the float and 20.49M shares outstanding. There are 0.82% shares short in XSPAs float. The industry rank for XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) is 166 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 34% .

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) Fundamental Figures:

XSPA last 2 years revenues have decreased from $50,094 to $49,203 showing a downtrend. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.19 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.12.

About XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA):

XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States.