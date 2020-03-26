Astrotech Corporation (ASTC), a Industrials Aerospace & Defense organization, saw its stock trade 4.0500 shares, a drop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 5.86M. Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) stock is changing hands at $4.0500, up 2.94 cents or +264.86% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) is $293k. Gross Profit is $37k and the EBITDA is $-7.87M.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) is 5.86M compared to 787.82k over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. Right now, Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) has a 50-day moving average of $1.7109 and a 200-day moving average of $1.7883. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Astrotech Corporation (ASTC). Approximately 1.93% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) stock is 0.33, indicating its 40.09% to 24.22% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

ASTC is trading 313.27% off its 52 week low at $0.98 and -9.40% off its 52 week high of $4.47. Performance wise, ASTC stock has recently shown investors 246.15% an inflation in a week, 143.98% an inflation in a month and 123.76% an inflation in the past quarter. Furthermore, Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) has shown a return of 125.00% since the 1st of this year.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Key Figures:

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $25.71M. ASTC insiders hold roughly 37.25% of the shares. On Oct-28-16 Chardan Capital Markets Initiated ASTC as Buy at $5.

There are currently 3.98M shares in the float and 6.55M shares outstanding. There are 1.93% shares short in ASTCs float. The industry rank for Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) is 177 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 30% .

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Fundamental Research:

ASTC last 2 years revenues have increased from $127 to $293 showing an uptrend. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.04 and cash per share (mrq) is -.

About Astrotech Corporation (ASTC):

Astrotech Corp., formerly SPACEHAB, Incorporated provides a range of products and services that focus on the needs of industry, governments and academia requiring access to, and utilization of the environment of space. The company also provides various support services to process communication, earth observation, and deep space satellites in preparation for their launch. In addition, it offers large scale program technical support and specialized engineering analysis, products and services, and configuration and data management support to NASA and other government customers. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Astrotech develops AirWard, a shipping container designed to meet the specific requirements of the U.S. Department of Transportation to protect pressurized oxygen bottles from flame and heat during flight; and 1st Detect mini-mass spectrometer, a portable detection device, as well as focuses on the production of commercial products based on microgravity platforms.