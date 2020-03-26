Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO), a Healthcare Medical Devices business, saw its stock exchange 5.96 common shares, a greater amount when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.21M. Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) stock traded at $5.96, up 1.35 cents or +29.28% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) is $24.95M. Gross Profit is $17.59M and the EBITDA is $-18.39M.

Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) is 1.21M compared to 603.23k over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. Right now, Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO). Approximately 9.01% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) stock is 1.23, indicating its 14.20% to 16.48% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

CTSO is trading 70.77% off its 52 week low at $3.49 and -24.08% off its 52 week high of $7.85. Performance wise, CTSO stock has recently shown investors 43.27% a greater amount in a week, 4.93% a greater amount in a month and 52.82% a greater amount in the past quarter. More importantly, Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) has shown a return of 54.81% since the beginning of the year.

Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) Key Figures:

Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $208.905M. CTSO insiders hold roughly 10.62% of the shares. On May-24-16 Maxim Group Initiated CTSO as Buy at $8. On Oct-26-16 Aegis Capital Initiated CTSO as Buy and on Aug-08-17 Maxim Group Reiterated CTSO as Buy at $10 → $12.

There are currently 31.33M shares in the float and 35.39M shares outstanding. There are 9.01% shares short in CTSOs float. The industry rank for Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) is 51 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 20% .

Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) Fundamental Figures:

CTSO last 2 years revenues have increased from $24,949 to $24,949 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.14 and a profit of 64.40% next year. The growth rate on CTSO this year is -20.00 compared to an industry 8.60. CTSOs next year’s growth rate is -50.00 compared to an industry 22.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.11 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.34. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 56.54 compared to an industry of 2.50 CTSO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.48 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.16.

About Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO):

CytoSorbents Corporation is a therapeutic medical device company. It develops adsorbent polymer technology for applications in the medical field, primarily to provide blood purification for the treatment of acute and chronic health complications associated with blood toxicity. The Company’s product include CytoSorb, which filters cytokines and treat potentially fatal cytokine storm and BetaSorb, which remove beta2-microglobulin from the blood of patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. CytoSorbents Corporation is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.