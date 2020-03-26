Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO), a Communication Services Advertising Agencies organization, saw its stock trade 0.4770 shares, a pullback against to its 10-day trading volume of 6.03M. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) stock traded at $0.4770, up 0.0311 cents or +6.97% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) is $2.68B. Gross Profit is $1.23B and the EBITDA is $567.53M.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) is 6.03M compared to 2.48M over the last 3 months which indicates an increase in trading activity. At the time of writing, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) has a 50-day moving average of $1.8014 and a 200-day moving average of $2.4301. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO). Approximately 1.35% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) stock is 1.95, indicating its 34.15% to 22.68% more volatile than the overall market.

CCO is trading 31.59% off its 52 week low at $0.36 and -91.72% off its 52 week high of $5.76. Performance wise, CCO stock has recently shown investors -5.53% a pullback in a week, -79.70% a pullback in a month and -82.78% a pullback in the past quarter. Furthermore, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) has shown a return of -83.32% since the beginning of the year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) Key Details:

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $222.482M. CCO insiders hold roughly 0.20% of the shares. On Sep-04-19 Cowen Initiated CCO as Outperform, On Sep-24-19 Wells Fargo Initiated CCO as Outperform and on Feb-03-20 JP Morgan Initiated CCO as Neutral.

There are currently 461.18M shares in the float and 463.74M shares outstanding. There are 1.35% shares short in CCOs float. The industry rank for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) is 29 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 11% .

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) Fundamental Research:

CCO last 2 years revenues have increased from $2,683,810 to $2,683,810 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.15 and a profit of 35.70% next year. The growth rate on CCO this year is -81.82 compared to an industry -1.60. CCOs next year’s growth rate is -6.25 compared to an industry 2.30. The book value per share (mrq) is -4.76 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.86. and CCOs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 3.83 compared to an industry of 2.70. CCO fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.16 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.16.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO):

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division.