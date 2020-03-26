Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP), a Healthcare Biotechnology organization, saw its stock trade 0.2598 shares, a drop against to its 10-day trading volume of 6.39M. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) stock traded at $0.2598, up 0.0307 cents or +13.40% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) is $3.63M. Gross Profit is $-1.4M and the EBITDA is $-16.09M.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) is 6.39M compared to 18.16M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. At the time of writing, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) has a 50-day moving average of $0.2486 and a 200-day moving average of $0.2443. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP). Approximately 6.88% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) stock is 0.84, indicating its 13.66% to 22.63% more volatile than the overall market.

TTNP is trading 82.96% off its 52 week low at $0.14 and -88.08% off its 52 week high of $2.18. Performance wise, TTNP stock has recently shown investors 23.71% a surge in a week, 18.14% a surge in a month and 62.99% a surge in the past quarter. More importantly, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) has shown a return of 33.85% since the start of the year.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) Key Research:

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $21.623M. TTNP insiders hold roughly 0.30% of the shares. On Nov-10-17 ROTH Capital Downgrade TTNP as Buy → Neutral and on Jun-26-19 Maxim Group Initiated TTNP as Buy at $4.

There are currently 82.95M shares in the float and 93.78M shares outstanding. There are 6.88% shares short in TTNPs float. The industry rank for Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) is 58 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 23% .

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) Fundamental Data:

TTNP last 2 years revenues have decreased from $5,911 to $1,654 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.08 and a profit of 77.50% next year. The book value per share (mrq) is -0.17 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.01.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP):

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, cancer, and other serious and life threatening diseases. In the central nervous system arena, the company is developing iloperidone, which is clinical testing for schizophrenia through a licensing and development agreement with Novartis Pharma AG. Novartis has tradenamed the product Zomaril.