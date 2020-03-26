Medtronic plc (MDT), a Healthcare Medical Devices business, saw its stock exchange 86.82 common shares, an inflation when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 11.56M. Medtronic plc (MDT) stock is trading at $86.82, up 6.47 cents or +8.05% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Medtronic plc (MDT) is $31.06B. Gross Profit is $21.49B and the EBITDA is $9.52B.

Medtronic plc (MDT) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Medtronic plc (MDT) is 11.56M compared to 6.33M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. Currently, Medtronic plc (MDT) has a 50-day moving average of $100.58 and a 200-day moving average of $108.70. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Medtronic plc (MDT). Approximately 0.74% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Medtronic plc (MDT) stock is 0.90, indicating its 8.70% to 6.27% more volatile than the overall marketplace.

MDT is trading 20.37% off its 52 week low at $72.13 and -28.92% off its 52 week high of $122.15. Performance wise, MDT stock has recently shown investors 16.47% an inflation in a week, -20.00% decrease in a month and -23.77% decrease in the past quarter. Furthermore, Medtronic plc (MDT) has shown a return of -23.47% since the first of the year.

Medtronic plc (MDT) Key Research:

Medtronic plc (MDT) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $116.354B. MDT insiders hold roughly 0.07% of the shares. On Feb-13-20 Goldman Initiated MDT as Sell at $118. On Mar-05-20 Citigroup Initiated MDT as Buy at $124 and on Mar-25-20 DZ Bank Upgrade MDT as Hold → Buy at $90.

There are currently 1.34B shares in the float and 1.34B shares outstanding. There are 0.74% shares short in MDTs float. The industry rank for Medtronic plc (MDT) is 51 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 20% .

Medtronic plc (MDT) Fundamental Details:

MDT last 2 years revenues have increased from $30,557,000 to $31,062,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Medtronic plc (MDT) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.61 and a profit of 6.79% next year. The growth rate on MDT this year is 8.05 compared to an industry 8.60. MDTs next year’s growth rate is 6.91 compared to an industry 22.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 38.65 and cash per share (mrq) is 8.67. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.24 compared to an industry of 2.50 and MDTs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 11.94 compared to an industry of 13.63. MDT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 5.64 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.62.

About Medtronic plc (MDT):

In 2015, Medtronic, Inc. (the legacy NYSE-listed parent company, incorporated in Minnesota) acquired Ireland-based Covidien plc for cash-and-stock of $49.9 billion. The acquisition resulted in the formation of a new holding company incorporated in Ireland – Medtronic plc (the new Irish tax resident, NYSE-listed parent company holding both the legacy Medtronic and Covidien).The combined business currently operates in 4 major groups, viz. Cardiac & Vascular Group (CVG) (37.7% of total revenues in fiscal 2019; up 2.9% from 2018 at CER), Minimally Invasive Therapies Group (MITG) (27.7%; up 5.8%), Restorative Therapies Group (RTG) (26.8%; up 6.6%) and Diabetes Group (7.8%; up 13.4%).The company’s largest business CVG, following the acquisition of Covidien, has emerged as a market dominant particularly banking on its Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure business that captures worldwide market share of more than 26%.Apart from Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure, CVG comprises Coronary & Structural Heart, and Aortic & Peripheral Vascular divisions. MITG was formed following the completion of the Covidien acquisition and includes both the Surgical Solutions division and the Patient Monitoring & Recovery division, formerly referred to as Medical Care Solutions by Covidien prior to the takeover.RTG includes the Spine, Neuromodulation, Surgical Technologies, and Neurovascular segments while the Diabetes Group includes the Intensive Insulin Management, Non-Intensive Diabetes Therapies, and Diabetes Services & Solutions divisions.Notably, the legacy Medtronic used to derive revenues from 2 broad groups – Cardiac and Vascular Group and Restorative Therapies Group.