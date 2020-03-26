World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE), a Communication Services Entertainment corporation, saw its stock exchange 34.38 shares, a pop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 2.03M. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) stock is quoted at $34.38, down -4.66 cents or -11.94% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) is $960.44M. Gross Profit is $324.48M and the EBITDA is $166.89M.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) is 2.03M compared to 2.36M over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. At the time of writing, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) has a 50-day moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.48. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE). Approximately 21.18% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) stock is 1.25, indicating its 11.52% to 9.58% more volatile than the overall market.

WWE is trading 18.14% off its 52 week low at $29.10 and -65.77% off its 52 week high of $100.45. Performance wise, WWE stock has recently shown investors 1.30% a pop in a week, -29.56% a drop in a month and -47.25% a drop in the past quarter. Furthermore, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) has shown a return of -47.00% since the 1st of this year.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Key Details:

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $2.658B. WWE insiders hold roughly 1.13% of the shares. On Mar-13-20 Needham Reiterated WWE as Buy at $55 → $45. On Mar-16-20 The Benchmark Company Downgrade WWE as Buy → Hold and on Mar-25-20 Loop Capital Downgrade WWE as Hold → Sell at $30.

There are currently 45.60M shares in the float and 72.83M shares outstanding. There are 21.18% shares short in WWEs float. The industry rank for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) is 232 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 8% .

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Key Fundamentals:

WWE last 2 years revenues have increased from $960,442 to $960,442 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.28 and a profit of 12.73% next year. The growth rate on WWE this year is 76.47 compared to an industry -0.50. WWEs next year’s growth rate is 12.67 compared to an industry 28.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 3.53 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.44. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 9.65 compared to an industry of 0.55 and WWEs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 15.98 compared to an industry of 4.99. WWE fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.50 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.28.

About World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE):

Founded in 1980, and headquartered in Stamford, CT, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) is a media and entertainment company with business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company primarily produces and distributes content through numerous channels.The company has three reportable segments:Media (77% of 2019 Total Revenue): The segment is engaged in the production and monetization of video content across various platforms, comprising WWE Network, pay television, digital and social media and filmed entertainment. The primary source of revenue generation consists of content rights fees, subscriptions to WWE Network, and advertising and sponsorships.Live Events (13% of 2019 Total Revenue): This segment generates revenues from ticket sales along with travel packages for live events.Consumer Products (10% of 2019 Total Revenue): The segment through licensing and direct-to-consumer arrangements is engaged in the merchandising of WWE branded products that includes video games, toys and apparel. The primary source of revenue generation comprises royalties and licensee fees associated to WWE branded products, and sales of merchandise distributed during live events and via e-commerce platforms.